Gardaí investigate alleged assault of hurling mentor at Wexford underage game

Gorey Gardaí were alerted to the incident with the alleged injured party making a statement
Gardaí investigate alleged assault of hurling mentor at Wexford underage game

 

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 14:15
Brendan Furlong

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a club mentor during an underage game in Wexford on Monday evening.

The incident occurred during an Under-16 hurling league game involving Liam Mellows (Castletown) and Rapparees/Starlights (Enniscorthy) which the Enniscorthy side won 4-12 to 0-9.

The altercation occurred when the Rapps mentor was speaking to one of his players who had been sent off. A club supporter is alleged to have intervened carrying a hurley when it's alleged he carried out an assault on the club mentor.

Gorey Gardaí were alerted to the incident with the alleged injured party making a statement later that evening outlining details of the incident.

It's believed the club mentor, while not seriously injured, was shaken.

Wexford Coiste na nOg, who are responsible for underage fixtures, are awaiting the referee's report before deciding on a course of action.

More in this section

Antrim v Kerry - Joe McDonagh Cup Final Antrim great Neil McManus retires from inter-county hurling
Carbery pip Carrigdhoun at the death to secure semi-final spot Carbery pip Carrigdhoun at the death to secure semi-final spot
Patrick Horgan: 'He is this age' - The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life S Patrick Horgan: 'He is this age' - The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life
<p>NOT DONE JUST YET: All-Ireland winning captain and eir ambassador, Declan Hannon of Limerick. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Hannon not ruling out All-Ireland final involvement should Limerick advance to decider 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd