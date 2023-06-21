Gardaí investigate alleged assault of hurling mentor at Wexford underage game

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a club mentor during an underage game in Wexford on Monday evening.
The incident occurred during an Under-16 hurling league game involving Liam Mellows (Castletown) and Rapparees/Starlights (Enniscorthy) which the Enniscorthy side won 4-12 to 0-9.
The altercation occurred when the Rapps mentor was speaking to one of his players who had been sent off. A club supporter is alleged to have intervened carrying a hurley when it's alleged he carried out an assault on the club mentor.
Gorey Gardaí were alerted to the incident with the alleged injured party making a statement later that evening outlining details of the incident.
It's believed the club mentor, while not seriously injured, was shaken.
Wexford Coiste na nOg, who are responsible for underage fixtures, are awaiting the referee's report before deciding on a course of action.