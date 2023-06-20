Carbery pip Carrigdhoun at the death to secure semi-final spot

Carbery 2-20 Carrigdhoun 1-22

There was late drama in Ahiohill on Tuesday night when two goals in stoppage time sent Carbery into the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges).

Captain Michael Cahalane led the way when he crashed a 20-metre free to the net in the 62nd minute, and 60 seconds later Darren O’Donovan slipped his marker to fire high past Ted O’Callaghan for the match-winning score - victory by the slimmest of margins.

This superb contest marked the first senior hurling game to be played in St Oliver Plunkett’s GAA grounds, and it didn’t disappoint.

However, as Carbery celebrated a famous win, you’d have to spare a thought for Carrigdhoun who looked to be heading into the last four.

And for their goalkeeper O’Callaghan who pulled off three outstanding saves in the opening half.

Instead, Carbery can look forward to a meeting with Muskerry, while Avondhu play Duhallow in the other semi-final of this unseeded section — and both are pencilled in for next Tuesday.

Carbery, who lost to Avondhu by eight points in their opening match, deserve credit for sticking to the task, Joe Ryan’s side having never led this encounter until the final moments.

They trailed by the minimum at the break, 0-9 to 0-10.

Carrigdhoun, with the breeze behind them, made a quick start to the opening half through brothers Ronan and Brian Kelleher.

Maurice Sexton, who tallied 11 points, kept Carbery in touch and they finished the half stronger out-hitting their opponents five points to two.

Brian Kelleher and Sexton shot five points each for their respective sides.

Carrigdhoun raced out of the traps in the second-half to go five up, Carbery hit back with five to draw level for the second time, 0-14 each.

Sean Lombard’s 42nd minute goal, and points from Adam O’Sullivan and Rhys McCarthy appeared to give Carrigdhoun an edge, and they would go on to lead by six points on the final stretch.

They will be wondering how they didn’t win this game.

But Carbery just hung in there. Target man Philip Wall brought the fight, and when Donnacha Collins was fouled, Cahalane netted.

They got the sliotar upfield again, Darren O’Donovan the hero from close range.

Scorers for Carbery: M Sexton (0-11, 0-10 frees), D O’Donovan (1-2), M Cahalane (1-1, 1-0 free), P Wall and J O’Donovan (0-2 each), A O’Donovan and L Murray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher (0-7, 0-3 frees), A O’Sullivan (0-6), R Kelleher (0-4), S Lombard (1-0), R McCarthy (0-3), C Desmond (0-2).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); S O’Riordan (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), J Moloney (Barryroe); A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), P Collins (Randal Óg), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); L Murray (Ballinascarthy), J O’Donovan (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (Kilbrittain), M Cahalane (Bandon, Capt), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), S Murnane (St Colum’s).

Subs: E Ryan (Clonakilty) for S Murnane (40), C Sheehy (Barryroe) for S Sexton (45), D Collins (Randal Óg) for L Murray (47).

CARRIGDHOUN: T O’Callaghan (Kinsale); J O’Sullivan (Belgooly), K Maguire (Ballinhassig), E Lombard (Ballinhassig); K O’Rourke (Kinsale), W Hurley (Valley Rovers, Capt), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks); R Kelleher (Carrigaline), R McCarthy (Carrigaline); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); E O’Donovan (Belgooly), M Murphy (Kinsale), S Lombard (Ballinhassig).

Subs: R Lombard (Ballinhassig) for E O’Donovan (42), N O’Sullivan (Belgooly) for K O’Rourke (49), R Long (Belgooly) for R McCarthy (58).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).