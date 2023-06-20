Costello "under no illusions" Dublin not performing consistently in recent seasons

The star of Dublin's 2016 All-Ireland final replay win over Mayo Cormac Costello acknowledged that they have slipped back in recent seasons.
BACK TO CONSISTENT LEVELS: Dublin's Cormac Costello under no illusions Dublin have not been playing to their six-in-a-row levels but they are aiming to get back to that level. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 13:36
Paul Keane

Dublin's attacking options for their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final tie look set to be boosted by the availability of Cormac Costello.

The experienced free-taker missed Dublin's group wins over Kildare and Sligo having previously lined out for the Leinster final and the subsequent Croke Park draw with Roscommon.

Speaking at this afternoon's launch of the All-Ireland series, the Whitehall man said he picked up an impact injury in the game against Roscommon.

"I'm close," said Costello when asked when he expects to return to action. "I picked up a little knock in the Roscommon game, in the first game of the group stage. It unfortunately ruled me out, it was just a little bit too close to the last two games but I'm close. I'm looking to get in for the next day."

Costello's likely return for their quarter-final tie on Saturday or Sunday week adds to boss Dessie Farrell's options with Jack McCaffrey, Eoin Murchan and Ciaran Kilkenny all coming through the Sligo game unscathed following previous knocks. Defender David Byrne appears to be Dublin's only injury doubt.

They streaked to a 24-point win over the Connacht finalists to secure their last eight place on the first weekend of July.

"Look, you'd have to be happy with it," said Costello of the 3-23 hammering. "It was a very good performance from after the first 15 minutes, it was quite close up to then but we kicked on then and you'd have to be happy with it."

But the star of Dublin's 2016 All-Ireland final replay win over Mayo acknowledged that they have slipped back in recent seasons.

"We're under no illusions, we haven't really been hitting the heights and we haven't been performing at a consistent level the last couple of years so that's really what we're trying to go after," he said.

"There have been patches when we have played well and there's obviously patches when there's a lot to be desired. It is really that consistency piece that we're trying to go after."

Latest

