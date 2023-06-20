Michael Meehan: Anyone left in championship could ride that wave all the way

With 12 teams remaining, no county has won all their games as the preliminary quarter-finals approach this weekend. This remarkably open championship is about to turn knockout.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, former Galway star Michael Meehan said the season is primed for a team to find a wave of momentum and power to the All-Ireland final.

“Thankfully the most frequently used word over the last number of weeks is gone, jeopardy, and talking about the lack of it,” he said.

“Now all of a sudden, we are back to what everyone wants, it is all on the line every day you go out. There is no doubt about it, teams can get on a roll here.

“Be it winning yesterday and getting the two-week gap or even whoever wins in Pearse Stadium next weekend, whoever comes through that with a clean bill of health, they will be ready to roll for a quarter-final in Croke Park.

“They will know Monday who they have and at that stage they are back on the horse. If Cork get a big win at home next weekend, that is a serious back-to-back result. They will go in licking their lips. Before today I felt it was quite open across the board, five or six teams who could get over the line. You can get distracted or read into the last 70 minutes, all things being equal everyone is in with a shout. It is knockout now.

“Those few games, a few rounds of football, it is a different challenge. I know as a player it presented a different challenge. For managers you only ever go out to win a game, but I think a subconscious level can creep it. I feel it can get into players’ heads they know it is not knockout. There is another avenue we can navigate.

“All of a sudden now everyone is zoned right in. There is one point. One way forward from here. I expect it is going to bring out the best of the best. I expect we will have some cracking games. If someone can get on the cusp of a wave and ride that wave, it will only add to the series ahead of us.”

Meehan made his Galway debut in 2003 and was a mainstay for the next decade and a half. He also helped his club Caltra to a sensational 2004 All-Ireland club title. Can another side follow their path?

“We were 33/1 to win the Galway club. That was the starting point,” he recalled.

“It was bonus territory initially. Get another win and we are laughing but quickly we began to realise, there is only a certain amount of games to get to a Saint Patrick’s Day All-Ireland final as it was. We never sat down to say our target is to win the All-Ireland. That didn’t happen. We were very much always the underdog and we used that. To galvanise and focus our own minds. It only ever became the next game.”

Connacht champions Galway and league winners Mayo will meet in Salthill on Sunday. In the other quarter-finals, Cork meet Roscommon, Donegal take on Tyrone while Kildare were drawn against Monaghan. Throw-in in Pearse Stadium is 3pm.

“There are a lot of unknowns right now,” said Meehan of his native county. “I would be a lot more confident if Galway had their key players. You can take injuries to certain players but there are some players no team wants to be without. That is just the nature of things. With their cohort available, I’d expect them to win and get back on track.”