Kieran Shannon: It would be just like Mayo to go and beat Galway in Salthill

As the Cork players rightly lingered on the Gaelic Grounds field after only their second –not just their second-most – significant championship win of the past decade, most of their counterparts from Mayo bolted off it.

In the past after other championship defeats that hadn’t necessarily terminated their summer, most of the Mayo group still tended to oblige any autograph or selfie seekers. In 2019 after watching Kevin McLoughlin miss a 25-metre free with the last kick of a one-point game against Roscommon, James Horan was immediately confronted by an onrushing child extending a pen and piece of paper. To his eternal credit, Horan had both the grace and presence of mind to accommodate the kid when a part of him must have been tempted to dismiss and possibly even dismember him.

Aidan O’Shea in particular has been a constant source of such attention, and invariably has treated those two imposters, victory and defeat, or anyone who has approached him with admirable equanimity and generosity.

Last Sunday though, after congratulating a number of Cork players, O’Shea made a beeline to the dressing room tunnel, his body language making it clear to the few potential well-wishers bordering his orbit that on this occasion he would not be inviting any interaction. They had to settle for the sight and sound of him thumping his fist against the wall of that tunnel, while out on the field the Cork players were triumphantly raising theirs for the cameras.

It is still too soon to gauge just how significant this result and O’Shea’s own late missed free from the right side – albeit considerably further out than McLoughlin’s four years ago – is; it would be just like Mayo to go and beat Galway in Salthill, as they have routinely done throughout O’Shea’s career (2009, 2013, 2015 and 2020, to just the one championship defeat in 2017).

But whatever about knowing his team would be on the road next weekend on account of his own late missed free from the right dropping short, O’Shea would have intuitively known how much tougher his team had made it for themselves by missing out on top spot in their group and a week’s rest and a bye to the quarter-final.

That same 2019 season, Mayo, by virtue of losing to both Roscommon that time in Connacht and then Kerry in the Super 8s, had to summon a backs-to-the-wall performance against Donegal to even make it to Croke Park. There they were slain seven days later by a Dublin team that had the luxury of keeping Brian Fenton and every other regular starter at home the same weekend O’Shea was slugging it out toe-to-toe with Michael Murphy.

What would have added to O’Shea’s frustration was just how self-inflicted and avoidable the defeat was. O’Shea is of a generation of Mayo player that while having had several tough days against Cork – most notably league final defeats in 2010 and 2012 – had never lost to them in championship. Sandwiched between those league final defeats was a watershed in Mayo football history, the 2011 All Ireland quarter-final defeat of then reigning champions Cork, the day, as Ian Maguire might say, his team went from pretenders to contenders and have essentially remained that ever since.

O’Shea would have known though from that 2011 game and every subsequent Cork-Mayo championship clash that to score a goal or go six points up isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Even in 2014 and 2017 when Mayo had outstanding teams and Cork only middling ones, Mayo had significant second-half leads wiped out by the defiance of the likes of Donncha O’Connor and Seán Powter and had to go and win each game again – by just the solitary point.

For years after, Cork privately fancied another crack at Mayo and their chances against Mayo, both in the 2020 championship and the 2021 league, only to deny themselves the chance of such meetings by failing to get the desired results against Tipperary and Clare respectively. Now in 2023 when the opportunity finally presented itself, and with Kevin Walsh, they’d have been particularly emboldened, again something Mayo, given his track record against them, would have been aware of. Yet when Tommy Conroy scored that goal last Sunday, it was like the team in front like everyone in the Gaelic Grounds thought the same as everyone in Croke Park in 2011 when early on Paul Kerrigan grazed the Mayo crossbar shortly after Donncha O’Connor had slotted a penalty past Rob Hennelly: The rest of this will be a formality for the overwhelming favourites.

Instead of a procession we got an ambush. It was striking and stunning just how much Cork 2023 resembled Mayo 2011. Both wins and performances were characterised by just how primal yet organised and indeed sophisticated the tackling and defending of the victors were. In 2011 Mayo kept Cork to a single point after half-time. Last Sunday Cork held Mayo scoreless for the entire last quarter.

Yet just as impressive and telling about Cork was how they shut Mayo down towards the end of the first half. For the initial 28 minutes of the game, Brian Hurley remained in the Mayo half of the field. Then with the sides level at five points apiece the word went in from the sideline every red shirt, including Hurley’s, was to get behind the ball. The outcome as well as instruction was that Mayo were not to score for the rest of the half. When Walsh beat Stephen Rochford teams in three consecutive championship encounters with Galway, they won by a kick of a ball each time and holding Mayo to just 12 scores – 0-12, 1-11 and 0-12 again. Last Sunday Cork were geared to hold Mayo to a similar score and win by a similar margin which they would. Mayo only managed the 1-11 to lose by a kick of a ball, only that kick was worth three points, not just the one.

Could it prove to be even more valuable than that, at least for Cork? We’ve been here before. In 2020 this column heralded their win over Kerry as a statement win much in the vein of Mayo’s over Cork and Donegal’s over Tyrone in 2011: a new force had announced itself. That did not materialise; instead it proved to be a false dawn in keeping with Killarney 2015 and the summer of 2019.

But this seems more substantial and sustainable, in part because the new format offers a rhythm and programme of games that Ronan McCarthy unfortunately couldn’t in his last two Covid-plagued seasons, and the experience of the current panel as well as management. Outside of their first game of both the league and the championship, they have been competitive and respectable in each of their other nine matches. For the first time in a decade or more Cork had the physicality and aggression to match a Mayo, their half-forward line of Deane, O’Driscoll and O’Hanlon a throwback to the days of a Pearse O’Neill charging at overpowered defences. And with the shape they now have and the shape that they’re in, no one will run up four goals on them like Kerry did in McCarthy’s last day.

As we headed into the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday with a flashflood bucketing down on Graham Canty and his family bravely making their way past us to the uncovered stand, we were sent a link by a fellow drowned rat. It was a one-man sketch from the comedian Cornelius, one of his characters mocking another who’d braved the elements in Limerick but hadn’t made it to the same venue three weeks earlier.

“Timmy, I didn’t see you at the Limerick [hurling] game at all the last day, boy? Where were you?”

“I was in hospital, Connie. I, em, got knocked down by a car and was on a life-supporting machine. They only took me off it yesterday would you believe.”

“Not good enough, Timmy boy. Cork needed you and you weren’t there.”

Timmy’s claim that he was lucky to be still around anywhere is spurious in Connie’s eyes. And then his revelation that he’s heading to watch the footballers, hilarious. “Go on! I’ll see you in February at the league!” When the real thing starts back up, like.

Last Sunday though was the real thing from the Cork footballers, something to be only admired rather than ridiculed. When McCarthy’s team shocked Kerry 30 months ago, they couldn’t capitalise on all the goodwill and euphoria it generated: for their subsequent game against Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh had to again remain empty. Next Saturday the visit of Roscommon is a chance for those who back in November 2020 wanted to show their appreciation and support in the flesh for Ian Maguire & Co but couldn’t. Here finally they have it again, a Cork team with some momentum and substance about them.

Maybe it’ll prove to be another false dawn; Roscommon, as Mayo know well from April, have a knack of puncturing balloons before someone else eventually pricks theirs. Or maybe Cork are emerging as a genuine force for the rest of the decade and beyond like Mayo were for so long and Cork and Canty before them were as well. It might still be too soon for Connie to get on the bandwagon like he did back in 2010. But Timmy and plenty more like him should be there, now that he’s not the only one off the life-support machine.