Tyrone just survive but still searching for a spark

All-Ireland SFC Group 2: Tyrone 0-18 Westmeath 0-18

Tyrone survived to fight another day, but only just, with John Heslin’s narrowly missed free kick deep into stoppage time robbing Westmeath the victory that no-one could have denied they deserved.

Had that kick from the previously unerring full forward gone between the posts for his ninth score of the afternoon at Kingspan Breffni, the Red Hands would have been out, and Dessie Dolan’s side would have progressed to the preliminary quarter-final.

The Ulster men are still alive, but still searching for the spark to ignite the form they so badly need to give themselves the right to claim to be genuine All-Ireland contenders.

They’re on the road next weekend to face either Donegal, Kildare or Cork, and have Darragh Canavan to thank for the ticket to the knockout stages, his ten points haul helping them recover from a flat first-half performance.

They went three clear in the closing stages, but the Midlanders displayed immense courage and spirit to drag themselves back, with scores from Kieran Martin, Heslin and Ray Connellan to tie it up.

“We’re glad to be on the road next week, for it didn’t look there at the end like as if we were going to be on any road next week, only the road home,” said a relieved Brian Dooher, Tyrone’s joint manager.

“Thankfully we got a draw out of it, and we’re still going anyway, we're still alive, and that’s the main thing.

“Ultimately we wanted a result today. We wanted a win, we didn’t get it, we got a draw. We’ll take it and go on.”

Dooher was not surprised at the quality of the challenge brought by a Westmeath side that had troubled Armagh and Galway in their earlier round-robin games.

“They’re no bad side. We were under no illusions anyway in the first place, we knew that they would bring a lot to the game.

“We knew what they were about, they’re an improving side, and in the end-up, we were lucky enough to get a draw, to be honest.”

He paid tribute to Darragh Canavan, whose ten-point haul was the key to his side’s progression.

“Darragh was phenomenal. He took a real battle to them in the forward line there, he did some sterling work, he took some knocks and he kept getting up again and going.

“He hit some great scores, and we were thankful for him today.”

Westmeath boss Dessie Dolan expressed his pride in a group of players that emerged from the series with reputations greatly enhanced.

“The one thing our lads never did was drop their heads. I think that's something which we can be very proud of that we gave the performance until the very end,” he said.

“It was a difficult group when you heard that you're playing – Armagh away, Galway at home and then this game against Tyrone.

“You knew it was going to be difficult but I'm proud of the players because they played exceptionally well in the games and performed at a very high level.

“I'm proud of the fact that we played Galway who were in the All-Ireland final last year and at such a high level."

He rejected the opinion of those who object to the inclusion of the Taiteann Cup champions in the All-Ireland SFC series.

“I just think that there has to be a platform for teams to come up from the Tailteann Cup to compete at this level because we just got a taste of it, we loved it and we loved the experience of playing at this level. That's what it's all about - going toe to toe with the household names in the country.”

The sides were level on seven occasions in the first half, with Canavan hitting his side’s first five, and Heslin adding to early scores from Luke Loughlin and Sam McCartan.

Tyrone led briefly in that opening period, but in added time it was Westmeath who pushed in front through Loughlin and McCartan to lead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Ruairi Canavan, on his first Championship start, joined older brother Darragh on the scoresheet with a couple of scores early in the second half, as Tyrone went two clear.

Kevin Maguire, Jack Smith and Connellan were immense as the Leinster side resisted a series of raids, to break for Heslin and Loughlin to shoot points, but the Red Hands built up a four-point cushion through Kieran McGeary 15 minutes from the end.

They weren’t able to push on and crush their opponents’ spirit, however, and back came the Tailteann Cup holders to trim the lead with Heslin’s first from play.

Going into stoppage time, Tyrone still led by three, but late scores from Kieran Martin, Heslin and Connellan, with a momentous equaliser, set up the late drama.

Scorers for Tyrone: D Canavan (0-10, 6 frees); R Canavan (0-3, 1 free); J Oguz, C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy, K McGeary, P Harte (f) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (0-8, 7 frees); L Loughlin (0-4, 2 frees); S McCartan (0-2); S Baker, R O’Toole, R Connellan, K Martin (0-1 each).

TYRONE: N Morgan; A Clarke, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, McKernan; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, P Harte; R Canavan, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: K McGeary for Oguz (40), F Burns for McNamee (51), N Devlin for Donnelly (64), N Kelly for Clarke (65), S O’Donnell for Harte (69)

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; S McCartan, R Wallace, C Dillon; J Lynam, R Connellan; A McCormack, R O’Toole, D Lynch; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.

Subs: S Smith for L Dolan (42), S Baker for Dillon (45), J Gonoud for Smith (55), K Martin for Maguire (65)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)