Cork's Mayo scalp no surprise to Kerry boss Jack O'Connor 

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor is adamant that there was no shock on his part at news of the win for Cork over Mayo that helped his side top their group and skip the All-Ireland quarter-final preliminary round.

The Kingdom claimed first place in Group 3, and the berth in the last eight that comes with it, thanks to that Cork win in Limerick and their own 28-point hammering of Louth in Portlaoise.

O’Connor was delighted with that outcome but, he explained, in no way surprised by Cork’s part in it after their Munster rivals had pushed them all the way in Pairc Uí Chaoimh two weeks ago, “Look, delighted with that really because two weeks is the ideal amount of time between games.

"It just gives you time to recover and build back up again because a week can be just a bit dodgy at times if you have niggles or whatever.

“Delighted with that but I always thought Cork had a good chance in that game. Cork were very good against us and Kevin Walsh would know those Mayo fellas well against them so it wasn’t a huge surprise. Great bonus for us to finish top of the group.”

Their own clinical display against Mickey Harte’s side was a far remove from some of the sluggish football they produced in the home loss to Mayo and that close-run thing against the Rebels.

And it was put to O’Connor that the 5-24 they put on the board was in large part a release of frustrations bottled up since that previous effort.

“We weren’t a bit frustrated coming down from Cork. People were discounting Cork and I said it from the word go that Cork would be very good down in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and I also gave them a big chance of beating Mayo this weekend.

“I wasn’t a bit despondent coming out of Cork,” he added.

“The narrative is out there that we should be, you know, trampling teams but the way football is played nowadays that is not going to happen.”

The extra week off will give Kerry added hope that Gavin White (calf) and Paul Geaney (hamstring) can feature in the quarter-finals after missing this engagement.

Killian Spillane’s return from a ligament issue is expected to take slightly longer but he is back running as he steps up his recovery.