'Soul destroying' defeat for Harte's Louth side

A tough watch for Mickey Harte. But an educational one.

We’ll come to Louth presently – their season’s efforts deserve due deliberation – but the former Tyrone manager’s take on Kerry and on the wider All-Ireland Championship race made for fascinating listening after his side's heavy defeat in the midlands.

Harte touched on the Munster county’s tradition and their status as reigning champions, and he recounted how he has watched them in league and championship up to now and hadn’t seen a “vintage performance” anything like that until now.

“I said to Jack (O’Connor) at the end now, I don’t know at this stage how Mayo beat them. Because we played Mayo the week before and maybe Mayo say they underperformed against us, or were complacent or whatever, but the difference in the game against Mayo and this here was just night and day.”

High praise, indeed, but his appreciation for the sight of Kerry in full flow couldn’t do anything to diminish the pain he felt as his side fell to a 28-point defeat that was seven points worse than that inflicted on them in the Leinster final by Dublin.

“It’s soul destroying really. And the sad thing about it is that we started the game very well and we created some good chances and didn’t take them. We needed all of those chances to go over, or go into the net.

“One of them could have gone into the net and if that had gone in it would have given us that wee bit of more sorts of, I don’t know, a degree of belief, because Kerry were always going to pick off scores here.”

It makes for a tough lesson to learn but one that Harte does believe will stand to his players who wouldn’t know the standard required if they had not had the opportunity to test themselves against some of the top teams operating in today’s game.

“Now they have done that and it’s going to give them lots of food for thought.”

A work in progress, he called it, and there was a reminder with that of the fact that Louth were a Division Four side not so long ago. The last few steps are always the steepest but progress has certainly been made again this season.

“I would say it’s been a year where good progress has been made and a lot of learning. A lot of harsh learning. Like, the Leinster final and that game today are sore to take.

“It’s hard on the players because they have put in a great effort all year and they never go out to be demoralised like that, which they actually were. They were demoralising defeats. But that’s life and they understand that now, that this is the level that you have to be at to compete with these people.”