Colin Sheridan: Martin Tyler's departure marks end of an era for Premier League

I often wish that Martin Tyler - the Sky Sports commentator who announced over the weekend he’s leaving the broadcaster after over 30 seasons - could narrate my life with the same deadpan gusto he would Crystal Palace versus Everton on a nondescript Monday night in November; “Sheridan…cooking spaghetti bolognese…again…third time this week…no vegetables in it of course…supermarket sauce…thinks he’s fooling the kids…but they know…he’s just dunked a splash of three-week-old Chablis in… clearly assuming the alcohol will burn off.. and Wilfred Saha’s through on goal… and… and against the run of play it’s 1-0 Palace... and the kids… perhaps unsurprisingly… are asking for seconds…”

Yep. That was Tyler. Talking through moments of mundane magic as if describing a postman delivering the mail, before - when the occasion was worthy of it - delivering an iconic line or quip. He was the master of understatement, which was pretty ironic given Sky built their brand upon a foundation of souped up hyperbole. It made Tyler’s most iconic moments all the more memorable. At the top of that list will forever be his immortal screech of “Balotelli… Agüerrrrrroooooooooo!’ as Man City scored at the death to capture the 2012 Premier League title, lending his voice to what is arguably the most iconic audio/visual moment of the league's history. His equally poignant capturing of Didier Drogba's winning penalty in Chelsea’s Champions League win the same year both brilliantly exemplified Tyler’s routine adherence to his obvious “quality over quantity” mantra, and best captured the skill of all the best commentators who understood their roles to be secondary - or at least supplementary to - the drama on the field.

Tyler, 77, who is not understood to be retiring from broadcasting following his announcement, joined Sky Sports in 1990 and so was perfectly positioned to become the voice of the Premier League when it launched in 1992. As Richard Keyes and Andy Gray formed a formidable if ultimately doomed partnership as a couple of plain speaking “blokes" in the studio, Tyler gave things a more serious edge in the commentary box, playing it straight as the others overindulged in believing their own hype. Eventually, “banter” cost Keyes and Gray their jobs with Sky. Tyler endured, undoubtedly benefiting from his professional distance from the two.

And just as Sky became synonymous with the league, so did Tyler, so his departure now signifies the end of an era at a time when The Premiership is arguably facing it’s most challenging and curious crossroads - having fought off the threat of a European Super League, it now faces the murky proposition of increased foreign state interest and influence in in some of its biggest clubs. The absence of Tyler’s signature voice in its future - though completely unrelated to the leagues existential transition - will further signify a break with familiarity and tradition many football fans are loath to abandon.

Football being the quintessential game of opinions, however, means that Tyler will not be missed by all. The battleground of “hot takes” that is social media has given voice to many who took umbrage at Tyler's perceived bias against “their team”. Which team was that? Well, it depends on the week and it depends on the fan. A cursory glance at Twitter yesterday might lead an uniformed observer to think that Tyler hated every team in the league at some point or another, such was the diversity in pleasure expressed at his leaving, but none of those rather mobbish sentiments were based upon anything other than macho groupthink. Tyler got all the big games, which meant he gave his voice to all the big calls. It’s sadly only natural then, that partisan fans would resent him for a quip made one way or another.

It was confirmed yesterday that the popular Peter Drury will replace Tyler as Sky’s number one, and although Drury will undoubtedly be a worthy successor, they will be large shoes to fill. It’s been some innings. Tyler established himself at ITV, being near ubiquitous at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, ultimately playing Robin to Brian Moore's batman at the business end of both tournaments. He outlasted all his contemporaries from the pre-Sky era, amongst them Barry Davies, John Motson and the revered Moore. Over his 30 years at Sky there’s been a few good catchphrases and many, many terrible puns. What never altered was his schoolboy-like love of football, a genuine enthusiasm undimmed by the myriad of changes inflicted upon the game, mostly by the very people who employed him.

Big shoes to fill after Collins' exit

Gaelic football bade farewell to its longest serving intercounty manager in Colm Collins of Clare on Saturday night, after the Banner county fell to Derry and exited the championship. Collins’ decade-long run as manager has seen Clare consolidate themselves as a formidable Division 2 outfit, and a team consistently producing quality footballers who would grace any top-tier team. The latest Collins protege is Emmett McMahon, a star for UL in this year's Sigerson triumph, and a player Collins had no hesitation in trusting the 22-year-old to lead his attack this year. Arguably the only regret of Collin’s tenure may be a missed opportunity against a discombobulated Mayo on a glorious July evening in Ennis in 2017. That Clare team was blessed with the majestic Gary Brennan, and a prince of an inside forward in David Tubridy. Leading at half time by two, Clare could not maintain the incredible energy of the opening half, and eventually wilted in the summer heat. It would’ve been a scalp Collins and Clare deserved. Originally from Kilmihill, Collins was instrumental in breaking the traditional dominance of West Clare clubs when his adopted Cratloe won back-to-back county championships in 2013 and 2014, the second of those coming - remarkably - as the club won a hurling championship the same season. Collins’ subsequent appointment to the top job represented an evolution in Clare football, not just in their style of playing, but by allowing players from less traditional clubs a pathway to representing their county. That, and a willingness to constantly freshen up his coaching staff pointed to a manager unafraid of change. His greatest achievement is undoubtedly establishing Clare as a hugely respected football team. Whoever follows him will find a house built on the soundest of foundations.

Mader's tragic death a reminder of cycling's dangers

Just weeks short of the beginning of the Tour de France, the jewel in cycling’s crown, the sport was rocked by the tragic death of Swiss cyclist Gino Mader on stage five of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday. The fatal crash happened during a descent on the Albula Pass, a cruel and brutal reminder of the dangers of a beautiful sport we are often so quick to dismiss as irrevocably damaged by historical doping scandals. Mader’s death only serves to highlight the often insane risks professional cyclists are willing to take in pursuit of glory.

Donegal turn their year around

If any Gaelic football team is happy with the long and winding road the new championship structures has forced county teams down, it may be Donegal, who, by beating Monaghan on Saturday night, rescued a season that not so long ago looked to be forgettable to the point of detrimental. There’s no All-Ireland in them, but with a home knockout game in Ballybofey to come, absolutely nobody will want to play them either.