Ruthless Dublin hammer Sligo to cruise into quarter-finals

All-Ireland senior football championship, Group 3, Round 3 report from Kingspan Breffni

Dublin 3-23

Sligo 0-8

A result that underlines Dublin's All-Ireland title credentials or a complete mismatch between teams operating at either end of the Championship's spectrum? Take your pick.

Dessie Farrell talked afterwards of 'ruthlessness' and it was certainly there at times as the Leinster champions cut through the Division 4 champions like a hot knife through butter after a humdrum opening quarter.

But harder tests clearly await a Dublin side that gave the impression of going through the motions in a second-half when they outscored the overwhelmed Connacht finalists by 2-10 to 0-4.

Truth be told it was one-way traffic after the first 20 minutes as Dublin motored to victory, top spot in Group 3 and automatic qualification for the All-Ireland quarter-finals early next month.

Con O'Callaghan finished with 1-5 while fellow goalscorer Colm Basquel struck 1-3 during a man-of-the-match display.

Defender Eoin Murchan got forward for a goal too with 10 different Dublin players getting on the scoresheet overall.

Dublin will learn their quarter-final opposition tomorrow morning while Sligo's season is over.

Sligo boss McEntee stated beforehand that, realistically, the Division 4 league champions weren't targeting a win over All-Ireland hopefuls Dublin.

It didn't appear that way initially with the Yeats men giving as good as they got for the opening 20 minutes.

Dublin hit the interval with a 1-13 to 0-4 half-time lead but that dozen-point gap failed to tell the true story of a highly competitive opening quarter.

In fact, with 18 minutes played Sligo led by 0-3 to 0-2 following points from Darragh Cummins, Niall Murphy and Sean Carrabine.

Murphy and Carrabine had the full attention of their markers, Murchan and Michael Fitzsimons, and were causing all sorts of bother.

They kicked themselves that they weren't able to make better use of their possession with Murphy blasting two wides from acute angles on the right wing, two other shots dropping short from Sligo attacks and another hitting the post.

Pat Spillane also streaked through for a 24th-minute shot on goal, outpacing Daire Newcombe, but pulled his shot left and wide.

There was a further blow for Sligo in the shape of an injury which forced Luke Towey off approaching the half-hour mark.

Dublin had already turned the screw by that stage with O'Callaghan's 19th minute goal igniting a Sky Blues scoring blitz.

Ciaran Kilkenny, a late addition to the lineup wearing number 18, operated in a two-man inside forward line alongside Paddy Small who finished with 0-5.

O'Callaghan played in a deeper role but still burst through for 1-4 in the opening half alone.

Dublin mixed it up with long, diagonal deliveries into the danger zone as well as impressive chains of hand-passing that soon tore the Sligo defence asunder.

Niall Scully kicked a terrific long ball towards the left of goals for Small to seize on before playing the ball across to O'Callaghan to palm in for the opening goal.

Sligo struggled to get their kick-outs away to black jerseys and found themselves under siege for the remainder of the half with Dublin outscoring the underdogs by 1-11 to 0-1 between the 19th minute and half-time.

Dublin put the game to bed in the minutes after half-time when Basquel came alive with two terrific solo runs that sliced through the Sligo rearguard.

The Ballyboden man finished the first with a left footed shot to the net for a 40th minute goal that drew gasps from the crowd.

Three minutes later, Basquel took off again and this time found space close to goal with a clever solo dummy before playing in Murchan to palm home.

With 20 points now between them, Farrell took the opportunity to rest key players and veteran midfielder James McCarthy was first to be called ashore. John Small, Niall Scully and O'Callaghan followed him in the third quarter.

Dublin's fifth substitution, Jack McCaffrey coming on for Murchan with around 10 minutes to go, drew one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon.

McCaffrey was involved in the buildup to late scores for Paul Mannion and Basquel too as the Dubs went through the motions in the closing stages.

They finished with 14 players as Sean Bugler was taken off in the 68th minute with an apparent injury.

Dublin scorers: C O'Callaghan (1-5); C Basquel (1-3, 1 free); P Small (0-5, 3 frees); E Murchan (1-0); L Gannon (0-3); S Bugler, P Mannion (0-2); J Small, B Howard, C Kilkenny (0-1).

Sligo scorers: S Carrabine (0-4, 2 frees, 1 45); N Murphy (0-2); D Cummins, P O'Connor (0-1).

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Basquel; P Small, C O'Callaghan, C Kilkenny.

Subs: T Lahiff for McCarthy (46); C Murphy for J Small & P Mannion for Scully (50); L O'Dell for O'Callaghan (53); J McCaffrey for Murchan (59).

Sligo: A Devaney; L Nicholson, B Cox, E Lyons; L Towey, J Lavin, D Cummins; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; P McNamara, F Cawley, A Reilly; N Murphy, S Carrabine, P Spillane.

Subs: M Gordon for Towey (29); G O'Kelly Lynch for Lally (50); M Walsh for Cummins (51); P O'Connor for Reilly (52); K Cawley for Lavin (61).

Ref: N Cullen (Fermanagh).