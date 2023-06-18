Kelly: Injuries mounting due to tight championship squeeze

Johnny Kelly has warned of the “off the charts” injuries being endured by inter-county hurlers.

The Offaly manager saw star forward Eoghan Cahill (1-7) pull up with a serious-looking hamstring tear and Paddy Clancy suffer a ribcage injury against Tipperary.

They lost David Nally the week before the match to a “shattered hand”.

“The way the GAA season has gone and what’s expected of GAA teams now in both codes, the injuries some of the guys are getting are off the charts,” said Kelly.

“One time, you’d get a broken bone, you’d be back in six weeks.

“These are really heavy-duty injuries, tearing hamstrings. They are doing everything right by S&C but cruciate injuries, shattered hands, really badly torn ligaments.

“They are not getting enough credit for what they’re doing. The players in every county are putting in such an effort.”

Kelly also called on the GAA to reconfigure its League and Championship structures to avoid a “yo-yo effect”.

“Before we came in here, we knew we were on a hiding to nothing,” he said after the 32-point defeat.

“For the gap to close between the Division 1 teams and the Division 2 teams, the League has to be looked at.

“If they want a broader range of counties competing, they really have to open their eyes and look at that League. A yo-yo effect isn’t going to help anyone.

“Even though we got beaten today, so be it. Wouldn’t it be better to play against them next year and see can we close that gap?

“If it’s a 20-point gap, let’s bring it back to 10, but you won't do it every two years. It’s not going to happen unless we get consistent games against the top teams.”

He highlighted Offaly’s run of seven games in seven weeks after winning Division 2A as a symptom of an ill-conceived system.

“There was no gap between the League final and the start of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“You're asking counties that are struggling with numbers to play the most games in the tightest window. Not on. It’s not fair and it needs to be looked at.

“Look, we’re all intelligent people here and there’s lots of guys around who have opinions on how this structure could be. Let’s listen to the people on the ground that see this day in, day out and see if we can improve it that way.”

Kelly’s input would see the provincial championships moved earlier in the year.

“The provincials don’t work, straight up. If you look at the provincial campaign, there’s good counties that are gone out of it. Top-level teams.

“Yes, because the Munster Hurling Championship is such an important competition in the GAA’s calendar to keep that but the truth is it’s not working. Leinster is a combination of so many teams.

“They’d be better served if they kept their provincial campaign as a League but when it comes to All-Ireland championships, pick the best 10 teams or eight teams to go into that and an open draw and go that way.”