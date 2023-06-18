More structural questions as Tipp's lightning strikes set new record

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final:

Offaly 3-18 Tipperary 7-38

Liam Cahill has often talked about breaking the 30-point barrier to win games. In thunder and lightning, his Tipperary side almost doubled that target to strike down a host of scoring records.

Those who exited the terraces and front-row seats to seek shelter from the second-half deluge missed a closing four-goal salvo that wrote Cahill’s side into the history books... Even if the ‘thunder and lightning preliminary quarter-final’ doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

They unleashed a total of 7-38 (59 points) to surpass a team scoring record that had stood for over 120 years. It finished by far the highest-scoring match in Championship history (86 points) with 66 flags packed into 70 minutes.

Mark Kehoe blasted a hat-trick and even more encouraging was a combined 2-18 from Tipp’s returning attackers, with Jason Forde (2-11, 2-4 from play) and Jake Morris (0-7) showing no side-effects from their injuries.

Get distracted by a bolt of lightning and you probably missed a flash of inspiration from that trio or Conor Stakelum (0-6 from midfield).

Cahill said Tipp’s focused performance reflected the respect they gave Offaly.

“That is their job. We are Tipperary hurlers. The stakes are really high now and the demands are big and you have to come ready to play.

“It is my job, and Mikey (Bevans) and the lads that are with me, to have the players ready for the big battles and the big fires that are going to come.

“We’ll be putting out fires again before we can say we’re serious All-Ireland contenders.”

Galway versus Tipperary in next Saturday’s quarter-final promises an inferno.

Tipp carried a tank full of fuel from their loss to Waterford up the road to Tullamore. The seven-day turnaround caught them last time. Having made history, Cahill wants to avoid repeating it.

“Forewarned is forearmed and we have been forewarned from the Limerick game to Waterford. Things didn’t happen for us, we’d like to believe we’ve addressed those things.

“We have a short run-in now to Galway and we can’t allow the same thing to happen. We have to come ready to fight.

“We are still alive and still in with a fighting chance.”

The darkest cloud hanging over Tipp’s outing was Craig Morgan limping off having made his return from a cruciate rupture but Cahill was hoping cramp was the cause.

“Craig Morgan had a hamstring or muscle injury and whether he cramped up, we are not sure.

“Little knocks but in general we got through the day almost unscathed so I’d like to think we’d nearly have a full panel available to pick from next weekend.”

That will include possible returns for short-term absentees Cathal Barrett and Conor Bowe.

“Possession is nine-tenths of the law,” said Cahill of his team selection dilemmas. It’d be a tough conversation to drop any player off the back of a 32-point victory; Tipp’s biggest since 1960.

They had 13 different scorers and killed the game inside 10 minutes as the chasm between the top two tiers of hurling was laid bare by a game which raised questions over the fixture’s place in the calendar.

Tipp had 1-7 from their first eight shots before Offaly registered a score. They hit Cahill’s 30-point target inside 30 minutes by which time they led 3-21 to 0-8.

Their primary route to goal was turnovers. The 3-18 they mined from that source equalled Offaly’s entire score.

The ferocious work-rate was epitomised by Noel McGrath and Alan Tynan robbing possession to create Tipp’s first two goals for Kehoe and Séamus Callanan.

Goalie Rhys Shelly’s distribution to wide-open targets assisted six points before the heavens opened. His deliveries also contributed to two further first-half goal chances, with Forde converting the latter.

Stephen Corcoran was a goalkeeper undeserving of a seven-goal scoreline. He prevented it from exceeding 10 with a series of saves.

Playing for 10 minutes with 14 men slowed the Premier’s progress. Dan McCormack was sin-binned for careless use of the hurley to deny Cillian Kiely a goal-scoring opportunity. Eoghan Cahill’s penalty helped Offaly to exploit their man advantage for a 2-3 to 0-2 streak.

Tipp’s final burst was instigated by a couple of Forde frees that dropped short and John McGrath’s cameo appearance. He scored one goal and created two more for Kehoe and Forde, the latter a brilliant volleyed finish.

“The Tipp supporters, I have to say, were incredible,” said Liam Cahill. “There was nearly 10,000 people here and at least 8,000 of them were Tipperary. That doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The claps of thunder made it feel like the heavens themselves were joining the applause.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); C Kiely (1-3, 1-1 frees); C Mitchell (1-1); J Sampson (0-2); B Duignan, P Clancy, P Delaney, L Langton, J Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (2-11, 0-4 frees, 0-3 65s); M Kehoe (3-3); J Morris (0-7); C Stakelum (0-6); J McGrath (1-1); S Callanan (1-0); A Tynan (0-3); N McGrath (0-2); E Connolly, B O’Mara, D McCormack, S Kennedy, J Campion (0-1 each).

OFFALY: S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, D King; J Clancy, J Sampson (capt), K Sampson; E Kelly, S Bourke; B Duignan, E Cahill, A Cleary; C Kiely, P Clancy, C Mitchell.

Subs: P Delaney for Bourke (h-t), E Parlon for Kelly (h-t), J Murphy for P Clancy (40 inj), L Langton for Cahill (44 inj), J Nally for King (68).

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; E Connolly, M Breen, C Morgan; D McCormack, R Maher, B O’Mara; C Stakelum, A Tynan; S Kennedy, J Forde, N McGrath (capt); J Morris, S Callanan, M Kehoe.

Subs: Johnny Ryan for Morgan (47 inj), E Heffernan for Maher (47), J Campion for McGrath (47), G O’Connor for Callanan (54), J McGrath for Kennedy (62).

Black card: D McCormack (34-40).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).