Anthony Daly: Still some cracks despite ruthless Tipp intent

One of my most difficult days as a manager was Dublin’s 2010 qualifier defeat to Antrim in Croke Park. We got it all wrong and Antrim deservedly beat us. I was so dejected afterwards that I couldn’t face home. I drove straight to Galway, booked into a hotel and spent the night staring at the ceiling.

When I got up the next day, I couldn’t even stomach the breakfast. I drove home by north Clare, stopping off at Black Head near Fanore. At one stage, I was staring out at the sea wondering if I should get the hell out of this coaching game altogether.

The Dubs shouldn’t be losing to Antrim, I was saying to myself. On the other hand, teams often targeted the Dubs, just like Laois did in the 2019 preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final, similar to Carlow in Saturday’s game at the same stage. With a few minutes remaining, we were all wondering could this be another day when the Dubs bit the dust against a side they’re always expected to beat?

And yet that narrative was always bound to be a standout theme of the weekend’s hurling action. Carlow, and Leinster teams in general, or teams used to playing in the Leinster championship, would never have any hang-ups with Dublin, especially at home. Carlow were always going to believe that they could get something out of that match.

Yet the dynamic was certain to be different with Tipperary and Offaly. They may share a border but they are in different provinces and there is so little championship history between the counties that Offaly were never going to believe that they might be able to pull off a shock like Carlow nearly did against the Dubs.

Tipp were just absolutely ruthless. The pace and tempo and energy they played with from the first ball was a sure sign of how intent they were in knocking any ambition Offaly might have had in the game. Offaly were never going to win but Tipp made sure that it wasn’t even going to come close to even resembling a contest.

It was still a little surprising that Offaly weren’t a little tighter in their marking, especially on the Tipp puckout. Ok, they wanted to play with a sweeper but anytime Offaly got a half-decent score, the Tipp goalkeeper Rhys Shelly was able to get his head up and just ping a ball to a loose Tipp player, even up front.

Tipp weren’t tested but they’ll still be delighted with how sharp they looked, especially in their attack. Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris were outstanding. So was Jason Forde while Seamie Callanan always looked threatening. Conor Stakelum was brilliant too. Noel McGrath is still pulling the strings from midfield.

The only concern for Liam Cahill will be around Craig Morgan, who came back from a cruciate knee ligament injury within seven and a half months. It’s unusual for someone to return within that timeframe so let’s hope now that Craig hasn’t done any damage.

Tipperary’s Craig Morgan leaves the field injured. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tipp are going into the quarter-final in a great position. They’ll be many people's favourites to get over a wounded Galway. They have serious options all over the field. The only player they are missing is Cathal Barrett, who is a loss, especially when you look at how Offaly – despite being outclassed for the entire game – still managed to score 3-18.

The way Offaly got in for those three goals will be a concern for Cahill. Shelly is a brilliant striker but it is also a worry when you change your goalkeeper midway through a championship.

This was a difficult day for Offaly but the key for the county now is getting those talented U20s through in the coming years. Being honest, they are as well off not being back up in the Leinster championship next season, especially when they’ll need to be more advanced in a few years if they are to create the environment for those young lads to be able to prosper and grow at that level.

Looking at how much Kerry also struggled against Wexford at the same stage last year, you’d have to ask how much benefit is it at this stage of having the beaten Joe McDonagh finalists in a second prelim quarter-final?

Antrim put up a decent showing last year against Cork, as Laois more than did in 2019. Yet those teams, as Joe McDonagh champions, earned that right to go up and play against that standard because that’s the level they know they’ll have to reach the following year in a brutally demanding round-robin championship.

On the other hand, the beaten Joe Mac finalists know they won’t be operating at that level the following season, so have they already mentally checked out? In that context, should that other preliminary quarter-finalist include the highest-ranked team in the league that didn’t come in the top three in Munster and Leinster? For one thing, it would certainly make the league more competitive. It’s worth thinking about.

Carlow put up a great show against the Dubs. If Micheál Donoghue was told with ten minutes to play that he’d be driving back to Clarinbridge with a ten-point win, he’d have taken the hand of whoever said so.

It’s the ideal way now too for Dublin to go into next weekend’s quarter-final against Clare. It took Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Burke, Fergal Whitely, Danny Sutcliffe and Cian O’Sullivan to get the Dubs over the line. Donal Burke never got into the game but his free taking was superb as usual.

Tipp will be a really dangerous threat now next weekend. But so will Dublin.