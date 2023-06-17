Meath cut loose to crush Wexford hopes

Tailteann Cup quarter-final: Meath 2-23 Wexford 0-12

In-form Meath underlined their Tailteann Cup title credentials with a whopping 17-point demolition of Meath in Navan, Aaron Lynch and substitute Cathal Hickey with the goals.

James McEntee, in just his third game after being recalled to the panel, was Man of the Match and struck six points from play, the same tally as Jordan Morris.

There were strong cameos too from Mathew Costello and Padraic Harnan as the Royals eased to their biggest win yet under Colm O'Rourke.

Their reward is a place in Monday morning's draw for the semi-finals with a Croke Park outing next weekend guaranteed.

An early blitz of scoring which saw Meath run 1-11 to 0-1 clear midway through the opening half left them virtually home and hosed.

Wexford scored an impressive preliminary quarter-final win over Offaly, the same team that knocked Meath out of the Leinster championship, but they looked fatigued on their travels and were easily brushed aside by a young Meath team in front of around 3,000 home fans.

Manager O'Rourke took the opportunity to run in all five of his substitutes by the hour mark with Daithi McGowan coming on and stroking over three points.

It's the end of the line for John Hegarty's Wexford in 2023, however, with their season now over.

Meath were without midfielder Ronan Jones, a key figure in their previous win over Down, who was replaced by Ratoath's Jack Flynn while Hickey came in for Ciaran Caulfield.

If Jones' absence weakened the team it wasn't apparent as they immediately opened up with some of their best football yet under O'Rourke.

Corner-forward Morris evaded his man with a sumptuous solo dummy just seconds into the contest before darting through on goal and settling for a point.

Barely a minute later, Meath worked the ball out to Costello on the right wing and the Dunshaughlin man cleverly switched the play to the far wing with a diagonal kick to McEntee who struck his opener.

Wexford were under real pressure and struggled to contain the ferocity of Meath's attacking movements which were a combination of long, direct balls to the full-forward line and quick passing medleys.

Morris and McEntee filled their boots with scores in the opening quarter and the Royals led 0-8 to 0-0 with 15 minutes played.

Eoghan Nolan struck Wexford's opening point in the 18th minute but it was a brief respite from the onslaught and Lynch's 20th minute goal for Meath, leaving them 1-9 to 0-1 up, went a long way to putting the game to rest at that early stage.

Again, Meath got joy from an early, long delivery for the goal with Flynn picking out Lynch in the left corner. The rookie forward still had plenty to do but cut inside his man close to the endline and slid a low shot to the Wexford net.

The only surprise was that Meath only added another two points before half-time but their 1-12 to 0-3 interval lead didn't flatter them.

Lynch was taken off at half-time in an apparent precautionary move after a punishing opening half running the hard yards with Brian Cushe for company.

Wexford made an intriguing change too, moving midfielder Niall Hughes to the full-forward position to lend some punch and aerial presence to the attack.

Things got a little better for the 2008 All-Ireland semi-finalists who tagged on nine points in the second-half with veteran substitute Ben Brosnan among the scorers.

They needed goals and had opportunities but subs Brosnan and Richard Waters were both denied as Meath strode to a win that underlines their title credentials.

Meath scorers: J Morris (1 mark); J McEntee (0-6); A Lynch (1-2); M Costello (0-4, 2 frees); C Hickey (1-0); D McGowan (0-3); J Flynn, E Frayne (0-1).

Wexford scorers: E Nolan, M Rossiter (0-2f), B Brosnan (0-2f) (0-2 each); G Malone, L Coleman, P Hughes, J Bealin, R Waters, E Porter (0-1).

MEATH: S Brennan; H O'Higgins, R Ryan, A O'Neill; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; J O'Connor, J McEntee, C Hickey; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: D Lenihan for Lynch h/t, D McGowan for McEntee 48, C Caulfield for Keogan 49, C O'Sullivan for Flynn 51, E Frayne for O'Connor 59.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, E Porter, C Carty; G Malone, D Furlong, B Molloy; L Coleman, N Hughes; P Hughes, A Tobin, K O'Grady; R Brooks, M Rossiter, E Nolan.

Subs: R Waters for O'Grady 49, B Brosnan for R Brooks 49, C Hughes for Tobin 55, C Walsh for D Furlong 59, J Bealin for Nolan 65.

Ref: B Griffin (Kerry).