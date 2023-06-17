High-energy Donaghy still going all-in

Mention to Kieran Donaghy that Sunday’s game against Galway is Armagh’s 14th this season and he doesn’t bat an eyelid.

For three seasons, he has been traversing the country from Tralee to Armagh to coach Kieran McGeeney’s side. Before that, he spent a season with Galway senior hurlers. Throw in punditry, his busy job with PST Sport artificial grass suppliers, the autumn of his club career with Austin Stacks and Tralee Tigers and it’s a wonder he hasn’t hit a wall.

“I’m a high-energy guy, to be honest, I really enjoy the group,” the 40-year-old says of Armagh. “They are a great bunch of lads to work with, they give you everything and you’re in with a high-performing team.

“I get a great buzz out of it, I do work in Dublin every Wednesday, I go to training every Wednesday night, I do go up and down every weekend. Sometimes I might bring (his eldest daughter) Lola-Rose with me, but we train early in the morning. I like getting up early, I can get up at 5 o’clock and get into the car and sit above in Armagh at 9.30, we train at 10.30 and I’m back into the car at 12 and back home at 5. It’s lots of podcasts and lots of phone calls with work and I enjoy it.”

As Jack O’Connor was putting together his Kerry backroom team in late 2021, there was speculation Donaghy would jump ship from Armagh but loyalty is part of his make-up. Besides, he prefers the hard road.

“I think the Galway one was a great learning curve for me, just really out of my comfort zone. It would have been far easier to say now go and do something else but I like the idea of being out of my comfort zone. When I went in as a player with Kerry, at the start I felt out of my comfort zone.

“My first year with the Tigers when I was 17, I felt very much out of my comfort zone. I remember coming on as a sub with Stacks having given up football two years previous, coming on for the senior team and thinking, ‘Jesus, I’m playing with Pa Laide here. I’m so out of my comfort zone it’s not even funny’.

“Obviously, the last three years is a lot of commitment but I’m one of those guys that once I’m kind of committed to it, I’m pretty invested in it.”

So, not surprisingly, you can expect Donaghy to defend Armagh’s best player and joint-captain Rían O’Neill, who is suspended for the Galway game following his red card against Tyrone for dangerous play against Tyrone defender Cormac Quinn. Armagh contested the ban but it was rejected by the Central Hearings Committee on Wednesday evening – there had been chatter that a Brazilian ju-jitsu expert had given evidence in his defence.

“If Rían stood above a player and jumped in with his knees or from a height dropped in with his knees, I could see how that would be dangerous play. I think our basic argument was that you can see Cormac Quinn has a hold of his neck the whole time on the jersey and won’t let him stand up, so that was the appeal.”

Perhaps not as much of a gripe but tomorrow’s venue in Carrick-on-Shannon is an issue too, one for Galway as much as Armagh. “Like, it’s nearly two hours from parts of Galway and two and a half hours from Gort and these places, and obviously it’s two and a half to three hours from parts of Armagh,” says Donaghy.

“We looked at other venues too that would be more middle ground but look, it couldn’t be agreed.”

One thing you won’t find Donaghy disagreeing with is the current format. When he and Kerry in 2007 had to wait six weeks between a Munster and All-Ireland quarter-final, more matches are not a problem for him.

“We had two teams going through from the Super 8s a few years ago and everybody was giving out about it. We have three teams going through and everybody is giving out about it.

“We wanted more games three years ago, everybody was giving out about that. Now we have more games, everybody is giving out about that. Is it perfect? It’s not, but it’s more games and it’s better than training sessions.”

After recovering from relegation to Division 2 to come within a whisker of an Ulster title from the preliminary round, by tomorrow evening Armagh could reach the last 12 having lost three of their four matches.

Donaghy doesn’t put Armagh in the All-Ireland contenders bracket right now but trusts the rewards for the graft in training will soon be forthcoming. “It’s a hard one to put a finger on, but maybe just one of those needs to go in and that spark comes to give us a bolt of confidence.

“You’re hoping that comes because they’re putting in an unbelievable effort, doing everything right, and then we’re not capitalising on the chances we’re creating. In fairness to the lads at the other end of the pitch, we’re doing quite well to hold teams to scorelines that give us a chance to win.”

As for why Armagh are keeping some of their best in reserve, he explains: “I think we’re all kind of aware that you have to finish stronger if not as strong as you start the game because most games are decided late on. It’s tough on players. They have to accept roles in different ways from week to week. They could be starting, they could be coming on, they mightn’t come on, they could start the next game.”

