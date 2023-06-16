No fear for either side in clash of Mayo and Cork, says Kerrigan

Similarity in styles and the lack of a fear factor are a couple of reasons why Cork tend to perform well against Mayo, says former captain Paul Kerrigan.

As the counties duel this Sunday for the first time in championship since 2017, Mayo have had the edge in their last three SFC fixtures, although a single point separated them on the last occasions, the 2017 All-Ireland qualifier going to extra-time.

Throughout his 13-season career which concluded in 2020, Mayo was a fixture Kerrigan looked forward to in the league and championship as the prospect of facing Cork likely was for Mayo, he adds. He sees nothing in either set-up now to believe the mutual appreciation has changed.

“It does suit Cork as Mayo might say it does them. Both are running teams over the last while and at different times you’d have backed your power and strength. We beat them in two league finals. Especially in 2012, we were down three points at half-time and had it clawed back within seven or eight minutes and physically dominated them after that.

“They did beat us in 2011 but we were down a good few bodies. Revenge was very much on our mind in 2012. In 2014, under Brian Cuthbert and ‘17 under Peadar Healy the extra-time game, they were one-point losses and were a far more developed team than us at those stages.

“They set up pretty similar and I’d say either team wouldn’t have much of a fear of the other. We went up to Castlebar in the league and beat them and they have come down to the Páirc and beaten us. Both teams would be expecting to have a good go off the other on Sunday.”

Seeing Louth push Mayo so close last Sunday week will have given plenty of encouragement to Cork who the Nemo Rangers man feels are improving. “I definitely think there’s been a little bit of progress,” says Kerrigan. “Conditioning-wise, they’ve gone up a level from previous years and a lot of injuries have cleared up, which helps. They’re pretty settled. Like, my last few years we weren’t a team at all because we were constantly chopping and changing.

“Like all teams, they’re focusing on being solid defensively first. They don’t have a huge pile of scorers on the team at the moment and very reliant on Brian (Hurley) when he’s starting up on his own and hoping the other lads chip in but when they don’t, they’re under a bit of pressure.”

With a place in the last 12 or possibly All-Ireland quarter-finals on the line, Kerrigan knows Cork’s goal conversion rate has to improve. “I saw a good comment from John Cleary about Cork having to take the chances against the bigger teams and that hits the nail on the head. We saw that in the Kerry game and the home league game against Dublin.

“It would be my preference to have another body up there starting like (Steven) Sherlock but it’s the management who are seeing him week-in, week-out in training.”