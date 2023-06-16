Offaly's Connelly 'savours days' playing in Liam MacCarthy team

These can feel like in-between days for the Offaly senior hurlers.

The rebuild is underway but the limelight has been trained on the exploits of the next generation. Understandably so.

For those in the senior squad, there’s a sense of Saturday’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Tipperary “going under the radar”.

Ben Connelly is hoping the huge crowds that sold out Dr Cullen Park and packed into Semple Stadium for the U20s start to migrate towards the seniors as Offaly’s final remaining team in championship action.

While the integration of underage prospects will proceed in its own time, there’s a change in mindset which has already taken hold.

“There was a long time there where clubs in Offaly were looking at even sending lads in,” says Connelly. “They were nearly telling them, why are you going in there? There's no point.

“Luckily now, we're finally getting away from that and it's becoming a thing to do. No doubt the U20s and minors was bringing a bit more into it.

“The last five years we've really started seeing progress where you could say lads that didn't want to be there were gone. Lads that were humming or hawing whether they wanted to play with their county, they're no longer there.

“What we have now is every year we're getting 40 lads coming in that want to play with Offaly, they want to win, they know what they have to do.

“Previous years, lads were nearly coming in just to go training and go back to their club a bit fitter.

“Thank God we're finally getting to where we want to in regards to lads’ attitude towards playing with their county.”

Connelly was among five panellists who came up through the ranks together and now form the core of the team. They call themselves the ‘97 group’ after their year of birth.

They’ll be hoping for the ‘05 group to make their own impression, although he jokes that he’ll pass off the task of marking Adam Screeney to a teammate.

The welcome will be warm but it’s in the competitor’s nature not to wave them straight through onto the starting team.

“A bit of you is like, I can't wait for five or six coming up, but then when they come up you're like, I hope they don't make the team in a way. I hope they don't take my position as long as I'm playing,” says Connelly.

“But it's the competition that we look forward to. Look at Limerick, they have so much competition coming in that lads that are there for how many years are struggling to start now?

“If we can get that into Offaly, we know that's going to start making strides in our county and that's what we're aiming for.”

There was a feeling of getting the “raw end of the deal” having to play seven games in seven weeks after winning Division 2A.

Losing the Joe McDonagh Cup final to Carlow was no doubt a setback although Connelly reckons it would’ve been a heavier blow had they not recovered to force extra-time.

“It was a strange one. I'd say if we finished the game on full-time, we would have been more disappointed because of how poor we played in the first half.

“But getting to extra-time and getting so close, it was kind of bittersweet more than anything because we'd so many wides as well.” Connelly has no memories of the ‘90s glory days when his father Michael was a senior panellist.

Another concept which has little personal resonance is the rivalry with Tipperary. The St Rynagh’s defender may hurl just across the border and has filled his summers playing challenge matches against Tipp clubs but he’s never met the Premier county on the field of play.

They have that bit of slagging in the camp, though, with Tipp links through Brendan Maher and his brother Martin as part of Johnny Kelly’s backroom team.

“For me, it's been other people saying, you're playing Tipp now this weekend, you know what that is, that's gonna be the big game,” says Connelly.

Having endured the lows, he’ll enjoy this big day.

“There's a lot of very good teams that are gone out and we've the opportunity now to play another game.

“What more could you want? We're getting to play a Liam MacCarthy team in sunshine weather in your home pitch.

“I remember the feeling getting relegated down in Kerry to Christy Ring. I don't want to feel like that again because that was low.

“So we'll definitely savour the days like this where you get to play the Liam MacCarthy team.”