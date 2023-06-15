Michael Murphy urges International rules revival 

Former Ireland captain Michael Murphy wants the International Rules series to be revived, claiming it highlights 'the skills of Gaelic football more than Gaelic football does itself'.

Murphy, who captained Ireland in 2013 and 2014 and competed in 2017 when it was last played, reckons Gaelic football is 'getting quite boring for some people' and sees the hybrid game as an enjoyable alternative.

GAA President Larry McCarthy has stated that the International Rules concept is 'off the table for the foreseeable'.

Murphy, who captained Donegal to the All-Ireland title in 2012, said he personally 'loved' the compromise code and wants it back.

"Funnily, I was speaking about it there off the back of the weekend's games when we were looking at Gaelic games and saying there's a lot of possession-based football and the spectacle is getting quite boring for some people," said Murphy on Electric Ireland's GAA Minor Moments podcast.

"I always looked at the compromise rules and I know it got a lot of bad publicity and criticism in places but I always felt the compromise rules game probably emphasised the skills of Gaelic football more than Gaelic football did itself.

"Essentially, it wasn't always the best players that played for Ireland in the compromise rules. You needed a certain technical type of player who was able to kick and catch the ball quite effectively. It didn't suit a lot of players who were really strong runners with the ball because you were basically rewarded in compromise rules for the ability to kick accurately and to catch accurately because you were given a mark."

McCarthy said the GAA may 'revisit' the hybrid code concept when they 'see how the split season settles in' with no obvious fixture window now available.

"It would be something I would absolutely love, I would support it coming back," said Murphy.

"There's so many reasons. It's a brilliant game. People give it a lot of flak because it's new and different. It was obviously very well attended too. The other factor is that it gives players a chance to represent their country and also to mingle with each other. For 11 out of 12 months of the year, we're at each other's throats looking for a victory."

Michael Murphy and Zach Tuohy during the 2017 series. Pic: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Murphy, who is keen to see how far he can progress in coaching and management, noted that the advanced mark rule, borrowed from Australian Rules, isn't used as much as might be expected in Gaelic football and explained why.

"What are we seeing, roughly on average two per game at the max?" he said of advanced marks. "The way Gaelic football is coached, from being in an inter-county dressing-room not so long ago, an inter-county dressing-room, possession is nine 10ths of the law at the moment.

"Teams are programmed now to keep hold of possession. More than likely, teams are programmed to not take huge risks with the ball and probably teams look at a kick as a risk.

"A kick into a crowded area in a defensive 45, teams probably look on that as a risk at the moment. They don't see the opportunity that lies there. Until a team starts to really see it as a huge opportunity, we probably won't see the kick used as much."

*For the full interview with Michael Murphy see ElectricIreland.ie