Limerick's Cathal O'Neill: Missing out on starting place was 'tough'

He made an immediate impact when he came on, but missing out on a Limerick starting spot in the Munster final was still a sore one for Cathal O’Neill.

The super-sub hit two points from the bench against Clare last Sunday. He started at centre-forward in the final round of the Munster championship and was replaced by David Reidy for the decider in the Gaelic Grounds.

“It is tough like anything,” he explained, speaking in Waterford on Tuesday at the De La Salle GAA club grounds for the launch of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

“Added into it being a Munster final, it is tough. You get on with it. Training is so competitive that on any given day anyone can go out and do a job for us. Just delighted to get on the pitch and contribute as much as I could and expend as much energy as I could in the 15, 20 minutes and get over the line.”

Manager John Kiely namechecked O’Neill and Adam English post-match for making their mark when they did: “I’d be particularly pleased with the impact we got off the bench. Lads came into a really frenetic, difficult game, probably the most difficult game I’ve ever seen lads get into.”

The Crecora-Manister club man has been fighting for his starting spot for much of the year. He came on against Waterford and played 70 minutes against Clare. As his form improved so did the team’s. The trajectory turned upwards from there, his five points helping them to a pulsating draw against Tipperary.

“The team has been getting better gradually over the Munster championship,” said O’Neill. “That helps. Last Sunday I think was our best performance. I haven’t looked back on the stats but in terms of intensity and shooting efficiency, things like that. We are in a good place.”

They’ll take their chance to rest up and celebrate a remarkable five-in-a-row of Munster titles. By Wednesday they’ll return back to the gym and gradually lift it again, with the semi-final not set to take place for another four weeks.

“It is just a chance to catch your breath. Get any niggles dealt with. The Munster championship this year was a bear pit. Really cut-throat. Any team could get out or get knocked out. It is nice to have three and a half weeks, three weeks to focus in and get ourselves in the best position.”