Noel McGrath: Friends with the enemy, training vs weddings and Tipp’s energizer bunny

The golden generation and a gifted establishment.

In Tipperary, Liam Cahill has blended an upcoming crop with their established seniors seamlessly. Excitement at the emergence of Mark Kehoe, Alan Tynan and Bryan O’Mara. Assurance from the ever-reliable Noel McGrath.

Cahill was a selector with Declan Ryan during part of McGrath’s stint with the Tipperary minors. In total, he logged four years at that grade, an early indicator of his immense ability. He later watched on as Cahill went on to win All-Ireland titles as a manager with the Tipperary minors in 2016, U21s in 2018 and U20s in 2019.

Those players are being integrated now.

Meanwhile, McGrath remains a pillar and their focal point. Against Cork he was imperious, racking up 22 possessions, 0-1 and 10 tackles for four turnovers on the other side.

Alongside him in the engine room was Alan Tynan who has followed a simple formula since joining the setup. See. Do.

“Watching on since, whenever it was when Noel made his debut, growing up you wanted to be a Noel McGrath or a Seamie Callanan or a Bonner Maher, to play with them now is something special,” Man of the Match Tynan said after that match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“You go to training every day to see these lads in action, it is just unbelievable to see what they are like and try to learn off them. I am trying to take as much as I can off Noel, we saw how good he was out there again today. He’ll stay battling until the very end.”

McGrath was in Waterford on Tuesday at the De La Salle GAA club grounds for the launch of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship. It is his 14th campaign in royal blue and gold. Still relishing it.

“I’m enjoying it. I suppose at this stage of my career, you don't know what your last match could be, do you know what I mean? And you're enjoying every minute of it because this is what I grew up wanting to do was to play hurling for Tipperary and play in big games like that.

“When you've all the work done early in the year, you just want to get it all out now in the championship. That's why you train. To play in the championship matches. I love it. I'm enjoying the buzz of the new players coming in and pushing us all on and giving us that freshness to go again.”

Much of that injection has been provided by former Munster rugby academy player Tynan. A self-confessed fan of McGrath. The feeling is mutual.

“He was involved in a professional setup inside with Munster so he would have learned a lot in there about how to prepare yourself and what is needed to perform at the high level. He has brought some great energy and enthusiasm into it as well.

“As you see in his performances, he’s an Energizer Bunny that can just run and run. That is the freshness you need.”

That Cork clash took place on a Saturday evening. The previous Thursday, selector Padraic Maher got married.

McGrath burst onto the senior scene in 2009 and added to his minor and U21 All-Irelands with a senior medal. Maher was alongside him and that friendship is in a new realm now. When it comes to team selection, their relationship counts for nothing. As for the wedding, training took priority.

“We were actually training that night so myself and Séamie went down to the church and then we went home again and obviously Ronan was there as his brother. Sure look, it was unfortunately timed that it was the only match we had on a Saturday because we usually would train Fridays but what can you do?”

He is at that age now. Team-mates are transitioning to coaching tickets all over.

They take on Offaly in Glenisk O’Connor Park this Saturday. McGrath last faced them in the 2014 qualifiers but has kept an eye on their fortunes this year with 2016 All-Ireland winning captain Brendan Maher part of the Offaly senior hurling backroom team as a performance coach.

“I'm friends with Brendan for a long time. You chat to him at different stages, it is not as if you’d be chatting every day of the week or anything. We’ve a lot of things going on in work and that.

“But look, Brendan is a top-class person. He'll have a fair influence what Offaly are doing up there for this weekend and probably has all year as well and his brother Martin and Johnny Kelly has been involved in the Tipp scene for a good few years in clubs so they’ll have a good influence on it and they're top class people so you'd expect that from them.”

They enter the preliminary quarter-final after a shock Waterford defeat. As captain, McGrath knows precisely how such setbacks occur and what needs to happen next.

“We had an opportunity to get into a Munster final which as a player you want to play in the big days. You see it there on Sunday and you want to be involved in them days. But any day you go out and you're not on, you get beaten and that's what happened on the day.

“Waterford were the better team. They were to every ball... They were the ones that were dictating the game and we just weren't able to get to grips with it. So it was disappointing from that point of view. After a day or two, you just gather yourself again and you realise you're still in the championship.

“You just have to knuckle down and go again.”