Duhallow secure semi-final berth after seven-goal thriller

There was no shortage of entertainment in Mallow on Tuesday night in Round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges).

After a seven-goal thriller, and a seven-point winning margin, Duhallow secured a semi-final meeting with Avondhu, while Carrigdhoun who were dogged throughout, have another opportunity and will play Carbery in Round 3.

Duhallow got off to a flier and were 0-10 to 0-4 up after the first quarter. The game then exploded into life in the second quarter with four goals - two apiece.

Brian Kelleher, who finished with 1-8, drew first blood for Carrigdhoun, and with seven minutes to go to half-time, they were level 1-7 to 0-10.

When Sean Andrews added their second goal after Patrick Dineen saved from Michael Murphy, they took the lead for the first time.

But Duhallow’s response was admirable and within a minute they raised two green flags of their own - the first was finished by Rory Lynn (tallied 2-3) while the second came from Tomás Howard (tallied 1-6). It enabled them to lead by five.

It was Carrigdhoun’s turn to surge again and they hit three unanswered points from Adam O’Sullivan, Ronan Kelleher and Michael Murphy.

Duhallow free-taker Luke Philpott had the final say of the half, and his side leading 2-13 to 2-10.

Within four minutes Duhallow, who got a bye from Round 1, stretched their lead to five, they quickly extended it to six and looked like they might pull away. However, a brilliant solo goal from recent All-Ireland U20 medallist Adam O’Sullivan brought Carrigdhoun right back.

Duhallow came to life once more, and in this nip-and-tuck affair, Jason O’Callaghan, Howard and Philpott edged them six ahead.

Carrigdhoun, who lost to Muskerry in Round 1, demonstrated great resolve. Michael Murphy rattled the net, and this was followed by a free from Brian Kelleher for parity, 4-14 to 2-20 at the three-quarter juncture.

Level again with 10 minutes remaining.

Duhallow remained patient though, and continued to pick off their points - Philpott and Howard in particular to the fore. They were also well served by their captain and centre-back Jack Murphy.

Yet, it remained a two-point game entering stoppage, 4-18 to 2-26.

Duhallow would outscore Carrigdhoun 1-3 to 0-1 in a storming three-minute closing spell. The goal courtesy of Lynn who collected Philpott’s pass to produce the perfect finish.

Scorers for Duhallow: R Lynn (2-3), T Howard (1-6), L Philpott (0-8, 0-7 frees), E Murphy and C O’Keeffe (0-3 each), J O’Callaghan and T Walsh (0-2 each), C King and C Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher (1-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), A O’Sullivan (1-4), S Andrews (1-2), M Murphy (1-1), R Kelleher (0-4).

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); A Ryan (Newmarket), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), C Coughlan (Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe, Capt), C King (Kilbrin); C Murphy (Castlemagner), R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe); R Lynn (Newmarket), L Philpott (Banteer), C O’Keeffe (Newmarket).

Subs: T Walsh (Millstreet) for C O’Callaghan, A Coughlan (Banteer) for A Ryan (both half-time inj), D Wilson (Banteer) for C O’Keeffe (33 inj).

CARRIGDHOUN: D Mackey (Ballygarvan); J O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers, Capt), E Lombard (Ballinhassig); C O’Sullivan (Belgooly), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks); G O’Riordan (Belgooly), T O’Callaghan (Kinsale); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); R Kelleher (Carrigaline), M Murphy (Kinsale), S Andrews (Shamrocks).

Subs: E O’Donovan (Belgooly) for G O’Riordan (15 inj), J Murphy (Kinsale) for T O’Callaghan (39), N O’Sullivan (Belgooly) for C Desmond (53), S Lombard (Ballinhassig) for E O’Donovan (57).

Referee: Dave Copps (Ballyhea).