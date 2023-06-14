Mannion: Championship is more like a marathon now

Two points up with the clock in the red, Pádraic Mannion kicked at a sliotar in desperation and found himself in despair. The strike was sweet. Too sweet.

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley caught it clean and sent the ball into the bottom corner. It meant Kilkenny secured their fourth consecutive Leinster championship. Galway’s drought now stretches back five years.

Immediately after on the bus, Mannion took out his phone and studied the goal. Initially, he felt awful. That soon subsided.

“I even watched it back,” he said, speaking two days later at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championships in De La Salle GAA club in Waterford.

“I don’t know would I have done anything differently really in a way because if I tried to flick it up and lost it you’d be saying the same thing. That’s the way it is. Such fine margins.

“Your ifs and buts, you just have to move on and try and get ready for the next day.” Ahead of an All-Ireland quarter-final, they need to move on, fix certain issues and build on noticeable positives. One of the main ones is the form of Man of the Match Conor Whelan. He thrilled the 24,483 at Croke Park, hitting 1-6 from play.

“Really good and his work rate is unbelievable as well. He brings huge physicality and even in training when you get the ball you know well, he is going to nail you with a few tackles before you get rid of it so it is very good to get you ready.

“He is very good. For the likes of him now, it is definitely a little bit easier to pick it up and go again because he is on the back of a performance like that.”

This is the 15th year of Galway’s inclusion in Leinster. They were within seconds of a first Leinster title since 2018 but the fact is they have not lifted the Bob O'Keefe Cup since 2018.

Mannion burst onto the scene as a wristy and hardy hurler in 2015. Three years later he was a two-time All-Star, two-time Leinster champion and had an All-Ireland medal.

Are they concerned by the lack of silverware in the spell since?

“It is not something we have spoken about,” said Mannion.

“I think the fact if it was a knockout championship it would be more of an issue, but when you get knocked out, like other teams have lost games as well.

“It is not as if we are unique and the only team who have lost and are still in it. Every team has lost a game.

"It is more of a marathon now than what it would have been before. I think that probably takes a bit of the sting off it a little bit. It is still very annoying to lose them games.

"The fact you have another game coming straight away and coming fast definitely you have no choice only to start getting over it quicker than what it would have been, let’s say in the old format of the championship.”

They won’t have a month-long break and a chance for some R & R. There is still, however, a trophy to challenge for. That test starts with Tipperary or Offaly in two weeks’ time.

“Obviously it is very disappointing, you would be thinking what if, you would have had a four-week break there and you would have been straight into a semi-final.

“There is no use thinking about that now. I am just looking forward to going to training this evening now and getting back at it again.”