James Horan: Mirroring your opponent a mug’s game and makes for a horrible spectacle

The photos and clips of the late Teddy McCarthy served to capture the moments of inspiration he brought to the GAA world. Amazing fielding, courageous interventions, direct running, the driven score, there was ample evidence doing the rounds in recent days.

Not the tallest of players, his positioning, timing, and athleticism had him uncannily in the right place at the right time. A further hurling video clip showed a catch on the run with hurleys flying as he stumbled, got up and hit it over the bar from distance.

This week also showed how brilliant and cruel sport can be and how vulnerable its participants at the highest level are. Rory McIlroy, another to produce inspirational moments was hung out as a sacrificial lamb by the PGA Tour he has been so stoutly advocating over the last number of years. McIlroy contending on a Sunday afternoon is a brilliant watch. Viewers of all ages and nations are draen to him because he has the fortitude and commitment to play an aggressive and courageous game.

McIlroy and McCarthy are exemplars of golf and the Gaelic games at the highest level. They have played in a way that inspires people, and particularly the next generation. After watching Teddy play in his prime, imagine the amount of people that would jump straight out into the garden to puck the ball around or try the high catch. Same with Rory. It’s the reason sport is addictive.

Competitive sport is about testing and challenging yourselves to the very limit of your capabilities, continuously. It is about risk-taking, being courageous, failing and then failing better. It is about the physical battle and how people adapt to given situations. You are tested at a high tempo to execute skills, make decisions and deliver plays under the greatest stress. Wear down your opponent’s will. When all this is on display sport can transport you to a place beyond the normal world, bringing an array of emotions difficult to match.

The highest level of GAA should inspire; however, the football output now is typically passive and uninteresting. There is an element of despair and frustration, from both players and the dwindling number of viewers.

There are a couple of issues that have put football here. Do the weaker teams lack belief and courage to play to their strengths? Do they think the only way forward is backwards, an ultra-defensive and conservative game plan? Coaching deep defensive positions with heavily-weighted handpassing undoubtedly reduces the scoring capability of your opponents. They will have fewer clear-cut opportunities to score — that’s a given. However, your own opportunities are drastically and depressingly reduced and you are limiting your options of having sufficient attacks (and numbers) to put yourself in a winning position.

More importantly, these conservatives and safehouses in which teams play and train cannot be a creative environment. Players must be constantly tested and pushed to their limits to challenge decision-making and skills under stressful situations. To learn at the greatest rate, players must take risks and make mistakes, pushing the boundaries to get the most out of themselves at every session.

Playing the game as conservatively as teams do at present, almost unopposed, stifles players and teams’ creativity and overall skill levels. My argument always is for teams to push their boundaries, play in a more positive (it still can be structured) manner, that will crutinise the opposition. Stretch them, by running hard, by hitting hard, taking your opponents out of the prescribed (yeah, that fist in the air one) set-plays. The best time to attack is when the enemy is retreating, or unsure, or out of shape, or tired.

The present conservatism allows your opponent time to get into their known plays and structures, thereby reducing the jeopardy and risk in the game. It does not make sense. Why go backwards first when you have the best opportunity to attack your vulnerable opponent, no matter what your structure or game plan is?.

Also, why are stronger teams not going out to dominate games? We have so many games where strong teams allow weaker opponent retain possession when they could be pressing and playing the game on their own terms. Lower-level opposition set up to frustrate. This should set up a clash of styles, but everybody is setting up the same way. This is massively problematic. There is this mirroring effect. What strengths do you have as a team that will best unsettle the opposition? Mirroring what your opponent does, is a mug’s game and makes for a horrible spectacle.

Role models and leaders in our Gaelic games — from players to coaches to county boards — have a responsibility to inspire the next generation. We do not have enough moments of brilliance now to grow our game. And that’s a worry for everyone.