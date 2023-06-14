Clare’s Hogan: 'When I saw him blow the final whistle, I thought it was for a free' 

Clare defender Adam Hogan thought he should have been awarded a free at the end of the Munster final but has sympathy for referee Liam Gordon.

Sunday’s tie ended with one final Clare attack during which Tony Kelly and Hogan were both seemingly fouled. No free was awarded and Limerick secured a one-point victory.

Did Hogan expect a chance to equalise?

“Yeah, on the floor when I saw him blow the final whistle, I thought it was for a free myself,” Hogan said in Waterford on Tuesday at the De La Salle GAA club grounds for the launch of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

“Can't really blame the ref. To be fair to him, he makes how many decisions a game. The heat of the moment, it is split second.”

Their 25-year quest for Munster glory will stretch to at least 26. Yet this campaign is far from over. The march is on to a quarter-final against Dublin or Carlow. That was the core point in Brian Lohan’s post-game dressing room speech.

“There was no talk about it. To be honest it was all disappointment, just about the game really. Brian came in and was talking and he said we are still in this championship. It is there for us if we want it, if we just get the uncharacteristic mistakes (out).”

As for the fact the provincial decider took place in the Gaelic Grounds, Hogan does not think it was a factor. They trained there the previous weekend. It was much closer than Cork. The venue did not cost them.

Hogan is still aggrieved however at the rule that meant he was unable to line out for his county in the Munster U20 final against Cork in Ennis, which the Rebels won 1-24 to 0-22.

The senior star could not play in the fixture due to the seven-day eligibility rule governing U20 players.

After the game, Man of the Match Ben Cunningham labelled it “an absolute disgrace” that his team-mate Eoin Downey and Hogan were unable to play.

“To be fair there was seven of us in the senior panel on the 20s,” said Hogan, who is overage next year.

“Brian and Terence (Fahy), they communicated well between each other, we were never really caught between what am I doing here, what am I doing not.

“It was disappointing, captain of the team and couldn't even play the Munster final. Personally, I think the rule should be different, that the management of the 20s and Brian and the player itself should pick if they want to play or not. If you think about it during the league, Mark Rodgers played, what was it, three games in seven days. If they are looking at it during the summer, why don't they look at that I suppose?

“I was at it. I was in the dressing room before. Didn't really know what to say and stuff. Fair (play) to the lads, they did themselves proud. You would love to be out there, can't really do anything on the sideline.”