Pádraic Mannion: 'I even watched it back. I don’t know would I have done anything differently'

Pádraic Mannion climbed onto the bus after their last-gasp Leinster final loss and immediately reached for his phone. Galway’s devastation was considerable and he felt culpable.

It was his kick that sent the sliotar towards Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley. Mannion watched helplessly as the stalwart drove the ball into the bottom corner. At the time they were out on their feet having contested for 70 exhausting minutes. He needed to know exactly how it happened.

“The ball was on the corner and I was on Eoin Cody,” the Galway defender explained, speaking at the Al-Ireland series launch.

“I wasn’t in the corner. I was not in front of the goal. Just to the side of the goal. I know Donnelly hit it across and the two of us contested for it and I lost my hurl.

“I could see a Kilkenny player in my left eye line and I didn’t really want to kick it towards him so I just said I would kick it as far as I could. And I couldn’t have connected any nicer with it and put it straight into Cillian Buckley’s hands.

“Sure that’s the way it goes. I even watched it back. I don’t know would I have done anything differently really in a way because if I tried to flick it up and lost it, you’d be saying the same thing. That is the way it is.”

After studying the footage, Mannion’s mind was at ease. This game is about fine margins and they were cut by a razor-sharp one. By Monday his attention turned to the Galway club championship draw. Today it is all about the championship quarter-final coming down the tracks.

“Straight away after it I was thinking I had made a terrible error that I kicked it but then looking back I probably wouldn’t change a whole lot about it either. It is just one of those things that happens.

“If I was younger, I would say it would probably affect me more, whereas now I am nearly one of the older players in experience. I have nearly already shifted my focus to getting back training this evening and getting back to the quarter-finals.”

What about the moments before that devastating shot? Galway scrambled in the corner to clear their lines as the ball bounced among tired bodies. They aimed for up the field rather than the sideline. On The Sunday Game, Dónal Óg Cusack suggested it was “sloppy” and “reckless in terms of clearing the ball into that position.”

Mannion had lost his hurl moments before and connected perfectly. A scuffed kick changes everything.

“If you gave them a line ball though, TJ or someone would have chipped it straight into the square. You don’t know. You don’t want to do that either.

“It is easy looking back now sure. Kilkenny had it and they lost it. Then we had it and we lost it. Then they had it and they’d lose it again. You just have to try and learn from it if you are in that scenario again and that is all you can do.

“I contested with my hurl kind of in front of me and just whatever way we collided. Maybe my hands were probably a bit sweaty and greasy as well because it was so warm.

“Just as the ball came in, myself and Eoin Cody contested it and it hit my hand. I could have got it. It popped out of my hand. All the small things, sure you could drive yourself mad thinking about them all. Just a freak.”

A frustrating outcome but not a fatal one. The task now is to kick on.

“I am just talking about myself now. I am kind of moving on. I know there are other lads might take a few days longer. Ultimately we are still in the Championship. It is not the end of the world.

“We lost a game that we were in a position to win. But the flip side of it is we showed huge resilience, huge character to come back and claw it back against Kilkenny who are a really tough team to play against. It is not all doom and gloom either.”