Kicking on: Cork GAA ensuring next generation of footballers won't be skill-deficient

All-Ireland winning player and manager with Cork, Conor Counihan, has recognised that in his role as director of football with Cork GAA and has introduced kicking skills competitions in the county to correct that imbalance.
CO OP KICKING: Left to Right Back Row U12 Finalists: Brian Dillons, Barryroe,Macroom,Glanmire. Illen Rovers,St Michaels, St Nicks, BK Plunketts.

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 12:55
Tony Leen

If it was a tad ironic that the next generation of Cork footballers were being recognised for nascent kicking skills at half-time in a Munster SFC game where their senior counterparts had been shy in displaying same, it nonetheless was a worthy exercise in the critical area of skills development.

Whether Cork's shooting was the cause of their narrow defeat to the All-Ireland champions last Saturday week is up for debate but afterwards manager John Cleary did bemoan their second half wides in a two-point defeat to the Kingdom.

Kicking isn't the only reason Cork trails behind Kerry in football success, but the most elementary of skills are honed in Kerry from a young age.

CO OP KICKING: St Nicks U12 Winners Bobby Harrington, Killian McSweeney, Jamie O Donovan.
With the assistance of Co -Op Superstores, the Rebel Og Kicking Skills competition reached its conclusion in Pairc Ui Rinn a couple of hours before the Munster SFC game.

CO OP KICKING: Barryroe U12 Rory Collins, James Coleman, Dillon Tobin. Co op kicking
The county finalists consisted of all regional winners and three highest scoring losers in each age grade U12, U13, U14. This year represented the highest number of entries, which is significant.

"It was great to see our stars of the future displaying their kicking skills," said Counihan The following were the winners: U12: St. Nicks; U13: Carbery Rangers; U14: Ibane Gaels.

CO OP KICKING WINNERS: U12 Winners St Nicholas, U13 Winner Carbery Rangers, U14 Winners Ibane Gaels. Also includes 15 Golden Boot Award winners.
Added Counihan: “The Kicking Skills competition has been a wonderful success and it continues to highlight the importance of a player’s ability to kick with both feet. We would also to thank Co-Op Superstores for their ongoing sponsorship and support of this annual competition”.

CO OP KICKING: St Michaels U12 Kieran Stack, Dillon Waters ,Tom Mulconroy.
The winning teams were introduced to the crowd at half-time of the Cork v Kerry game on Saturday. All players who have achieved a 100% score in the regional qualifiers were awarded Golden Boot Awards for Excellence and were also introduced at half-time.

