Kicking on: Cork GAA ensuring next generation of footballers won't be skill-deficient

If it was a tad ironic that the next generation of Cork footballers were being recognised for nascent kicking skills at half-time in a Munster SFC game where their senior counterparts had been shy in displaying same, it nonetheless was a worthy exercise in the critical area of skills development.

Whether Cork's shooting was the cause of their narrow defeat to the All-Ireland champions last Saturday week is up for debate but afterwards manager John Cleary did bemoan their second half wides in a two-point defeat to the Kingdom.