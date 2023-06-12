Cork pushing for hurling quarter-final to be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork are putting their hand up high to host an All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, says chairman Marc Sheehan.

Having missed out on the Munster final to TUS Gaelic Grounds, Cork are keen for the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee to arrange one of Saturday week’s games for the Ballintemple venue.

Although there is concern in Galway about their last-six game against Offaly or Tipperary going ahead at the Ballintemple venue, Cork believe their stadium is ideal to stage the fixture. Clare face Carlow or Dublin in the other quarter-final.

“It’s very much in the melting pot at the moment and as far as we are concerned we have probably the best pitch in the country and the most modern stadium,” says Sheehan. “We’re ready, willing and able to host a quarter-final.

“We were obviously disappointed not to host the Munster final but that’s a separate issue. We're very much of the view that in terms of promoting the stadium, promoting the Páírc Uí Chaoimh patron experience, we should be hosting an All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final and we will do a top job on that and get a huge crowd to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We think it will be good for the game, good for the stadium to have a game of that status in a really competitive last phase of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship. There have been healthy attendances especially in the Munster championship.

“Look at the investment the association has put into Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a very generous investment and rightly so in terms of the second major city and an established venue. It would be timely to put an attractive All-Ireland quarter-final into the stadium.”

There remains the possibility of a double-header involving Cork’s senior footballers. Should they finish in second place in All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Cork would be entitled to a home game against a third-place finisher the weekend after next. A win over Mayo in Limerick combined with a Kerry victory over Louth in Portlaoise this Sunday could see John Cleary’s side finish as runners-up.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh last hosted an All-Ireland quarter-final two years ago when Waterford defeated Tipperary in front a covid-restricted crowd. It also hosted the Waterford-Clare quarter in 2020 when no supporters were permitted to attend.

The 2018 Clare-Wexford All-Ireland quarter-final was also played there as was the Tipperary-Clare and Waterford-Wexford double-header in 2017, which marked the reopening of the venue following its reconstruction.