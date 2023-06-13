All-star contenders and seven other observations from the football championship

The great game is under threat and the forthright pundit is concerned. He takes to the national broadcaster to voice his frustration. It is time for change.

Not just tweaks, major alterations to the makeup of the sport. “The restart and the continuous use of the handpass,” need radical overhaul. This is a theme. On social media, he posted a picture of an entire half with only four players in it.

“Unwatchable,” bemoaned the replies. “The modern game is horrible.”

On RTÉ, the All-Ireland winner proposes two rule changes. “Limit the handpass to two,” he urged, and restarts have to travel past the 45. The public are fed up and want a game with flow back.

“It is something the GAA need to look at,” said Jackie Tyrrell in summary. He was, of course, talking about hurling in a segment that aired at the end of April. Less than six weeks later we are revelling in a golden age with another blockbuster weekend coming down the tracks.

For a host of reasons, Gaelic football has endured an objectively poor season so far. Yet there was plenty of attacking innovation in 2022. The wheel can turn quickly. Here are eight observations from the recent rounds of the championship.

All-Stars so far

A routine complaint about the All-Stars is that one good performance at the latter stages overrides a superior body of work from the rest. While it is understandable to put more weight on showings at the busy end of the year, it is ultimately about the best players across a season. Up until covid, a proposal from the steering committee saw top performers in the league listed as a reference point.

The position with the strongest competition is goalkeeper. Kerry’s Shane Ryan has been excellent with quality saves against Clare and Mayo. The 2022 All-Star made a blunder against Tyrone in the league but has bounced back well from it. Roscommon’s Conor Carroll has been a revelation. Stephen Cluxton has been as solid as expected since his return to the Dublin fold and Mayo’s Colm Reape has been outstanding so far. His points against Monaghan and Fermanagh, assists last week against Donegal and remarkable penalty shootout exploits in the Ulster final give Odhran Lynch the edge.

Other close calls? Tom O’Sullivan controversially missed out in 2022 and is close again. Westmeath’s Kevin Maguire is another contender. Dublin stalwart John Small and Galway’s John Daly have served up their usual consistency. Special word should go to Roscommon’s Brian Stack. In the championship so far, he has marked Ryan O’Donoghue, Shane Walsh, Con O’Callaghan and Niall Murphy. They have scored 0-3 combined.

In midfield John Maher, Brendan Rogers and Brian Fenton are all in the running. Sligo’s Seán Carrabine and Cork’s Brian O’Driscoll are close in the half-forward line. The harshest decision of all involves Conor Grimes. The wing-forward has kicked nine points in the championship and gave one of the greatest showings of the year against Westmeath. In the Leinster quarter-final, he finished with a remarkable eight-line breaks thanks to relentless running.

Tyrone’s inside duo of Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry as well as Armagh’s Andrew Murnin are right in the reckoning. What of the 2022 Player of the Year? David Clifford was scoreless against Tipperary but tremendous against Mayo and Cork. The Kerry captain is a near certainty to eventually get another one as the summer progresses. Not yet.

All-Stars so far: Odhran Lynch (Derry); Conor McCluskey (Derry), Sean Kelly (Galway), Lee Gannon (Dublin); Ciaran Mackin (Armagh), Karl O’Connell (Monaghan), Brian Stack (Roscommon); Conor Glass (Derry), Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo); Ethan Doherty (Derry), Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone), Ciaráin Murtagh (Roscommon); Aidan O’Shea (Mayo), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane McGuigan (Derry).

County breakdown: Derry x5, Roscommon x2, Galway x2, Mayo x2, Dublin x1, Armagh x1, Monaghan x1, Tyrone x1. None from Donegal, Kerry, Clare, Kildare, Sligo, Westmeath, Louth.

Galway’s defence grows stronger

Barna clubman Cian Hernon made his championship debut for Galway last Saturday. Interestingly, the 2020 All-Ireland winner spent his time at the edge of the square beside John Heslin as Sean Kelly pushed up. Hernon also scored 0-2 before he was replaced by his club-mate, Sean Fitzgerald, for another championship debut.

Post-match Padraic Joyce was asked about the performance of Man of the Match Peter Cooke.

“Peter was outstanding. As was Cian Hernon at full-back as well. I always tell the guys who play well today, they need to play well the next day,” Joyce said. Seán Mulkerrin was also back in the squad for the first time since shattering his kneecap in January 2022.

“He is back in training. I would have liked to get a few minutes into him today, but it didn’t suit. The ground was too hard. He is motoring well; he has put in a huge effort and is pushing hard. As is Kieran Molloy. He (Kieran) is good. He has got the all-clear from his last meeting. He needs to get back sharp.”

Teams continue to draw from basketball

In the 55th minute of Dublin and Meath’s league fixture, Ciaran Kilkenny won a free just inside the 45. He took it quickly to Brian Fenton on the 21. Fenton cut onto his left foot and slotted a point, before turning to give Kilkenny a thumbs-up. Why?

Kilkenny had delivered an instruction after giving the pass. “Use me as a screen, use me!” He then obstructed Fenton’s man.

Dublin increase their lead to ten with a nice point from Brian Fenton. pic.twitter.com/8qQQbJ8KGQ — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2023

Fast forward to Meath’s warm-up last week. As captured by performance analyst Shane Mangan, Meath were using a screening drill with a ball carrier running at the defender before giving a pass to an oncoming shooter. After giving the pass, the player used their back to create space for his team-mates shot.

Coaching: Steal, adapt and adapt again. Stole this drill from the @MeathGAA warm up on Saturday. Adapted the drill, focused on coaching points, implemented it last night at training, got feedback from players, ran it again with suggested change from players 🌀 @TacticalPad pic.twitter.com/qxNtxVUgv1 — Shane Mangan (@Shane_Mangan) June 7, 2023

This is one of several developments. We are hearing about ‘backdoor cuts’ in every game now. Basketball’s influence is all over.

Kerry foul smarter

According to David Gough, at a referee’s meeting on Wednesday night his decision to award a penalty against Cork was unanimously backed by other elite referees.

By the rulebook he was correct to black card Seán Powter. Could Powter have used the rulebook in his favour?

Kerry committed 23 fouls in total. Two were on their own kickouts, they fouled the ball twice and six fouls resulted in scorable frees. In total Kerry conceded 16 turnovers in the middle/attacking third. They conceded 17 frees in the same area. 10 times, immediately after coughing up possession out the field, they fouled.

When a shot bounced off the post they hit hard and stopped the counter. When a Ruairi Murphy handpass went astray, he tugged the defender’s jersey and Dara Moynihan bodychecked him. Twice Paul Geaney reacted to a dispossession with a pull back. Once, ironically, on Powter. For the final Kerry infringement, Powter went to take a quick free and David Clifford cynically collided with him to slow it down.

Powter’s mistake wasn’t committing a foul. It was where and how he did it.

Leitrim undone by poor finishing power

It has been a hugely disappointing 2023 for Andy Moran’s Leitrim. They failed to secure promotion from Division 4, were beaten by New York in the Connacht championship opener and finished bottom of their Tailteann Cup group.

Stateside, they were let down by woeful execution. From 36 shots, they scored 15. Their conversion from play was 28%.

In a crucial clash with Wexford last Sunday week, it was more of the same. They were level at half-time, but Leitrim had 18 shots vs 14. On top of that, they floated four balls into the small rectangle without scoring from any of them. A missed penalty in the second half only compounded matters.

Meath’s 150 man

A youthful Meath outfit secured a significant victory over Down in the Tailteann Cup last weekend. They were helped by a reliable pillar. Per Meath GAA, that was Donal Keogan’s 150th game for the county since making his debut in 2011. 142 of those appearances have been as a starter.

Are Mayo planning ahead?

Sam Callinan has been a leading light for Mayo in the Sam Maguire series this year. It makes it all the more bewildering why the youngster, a star performer in the league as well, did not play against Roscommon in the Connacht championship.

Enda Hession, Rory Brickenden and David McBrien missed out due to injury, but Callinan stayed on the bench for the entire 70 minutes and played for the U20s the following week instead. In a do-or-die tie, would they do the same?

Last Sunday week Mayo once again struggled to break down a retreating defence. This is an age-old issue. Why didn’t they have a better plan to deal with Louth? Stephen Rochford is an innovative coach who deployed Aidan O’Shea at full-back to neutralise Kieran Donaghy in 2017 and parachuted Alan Dillon into the pocket to disrupt a defensive Tyrone in 2016.

They will need to have something in store for down the line.

More to come on GAAGO

The GAAGO hullabaloo has gradually quietened down, for now. Hurling has had its spin and the same could be coming for football. Finally, the championship is approaching ties with true jeopardy.

The four preliminary quarter-finals are down for June 24/25. There are two hurling quarter-finals on the Saturday and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are on Sunday. RTÉ are showing those four games, leaving the preliminary quarter-finals to GAAGO. The current price for a mid-season pass is €39.

As for the subsequent quarter-finals, two are on RTÉ on Sunday, July 2. The two fixtures that will take place on Saturday are set to be broadcast on the streaming service.