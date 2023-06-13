Cillian Buckley: 'It was a moment that will live with me forever'

So it turns out Cillian Buckley has form for scoring great goals against Galway at Croke Park.

Sunday's Leinster final matchwinner may have been Buckley's first in the senior Championship for Kilkenny but rewind back to his minor days and he was a regular tormentor of western opposition.

He scored a stunning solo goal at the same Davin End of Croke Park in the 2009 All-Ireland minor final.

Kilkenny lost that game but the following year, with Buckley as captain, they won the All-Ireland and the Dicksboro teenager again netted against Galway, this time in the semi-finals.

"You have to look back to the minor days alright," smiled Buckley when asked about previously hitting the net for Kilkenny. "If you go back to 2009 and 2010 you might find an odd one but nothing since so there was a bit of a gap in between."

The real challenge now for Buckley, of course, is not to score more goals for Kilkenny but simply to play more.

So far in the Championship, the experienced middle third utility man has played the role of impact substitute, coming on in the final quarter of each of their six games. In all, he has played about an hour's worth of hurling.

Injuries have been the issue for the three-time All-Ireland winner, who started Kilkenny's first four league games under Derek Lyng last February and March before missing the last four, including the league final.

"The knee and whatever else," shrugged Buckley, who took umbrage with the suggestion that returning to play the role of 'father figure' to the younger members of Lyng's panel may satisfy him.

"I want to be more than a father figure, I'll tell you that much. To get involved in the action was great and I want more before the year is out. I didn't come back just to mind the lads, I came back to be part of the team to win an All-Ireland.

MATCHWINNER: Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley shoots to score his side’s winning goal. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher.

"To be still in with a shot of doing that is great. But look, they are a serious bunch of lads, you couldn't but want to be involved in it. I want to stay going for as long as I can.

"We were joking last week, I'm the seventh oldest on the team so there are still six lads you can find that are older than me so I'm still going and doing alright."

Buckley, who will turn 31 next month, was swamped by Kilkenny colleagues after his 76th minute pot shot at glory paid off.

"It was savage, it was a moment that will live with me for the rest of my life," he said. "There were lads piled up on top of me in the middle of Croke Park. Just to have that moment with your friends is something special."

If he's honest, the man who hurled alongside current Galway manager Henry Shefflin when Kilkenny won the 2014 All-Ireland thought the game was up.

"Look, we did, we did probably," he acknowledged. "Two points down with a couple of minutes to go, a couple of seconds to go, you think that it's gone but that was the nature of the game.

"I think if there were another 10 minutes in the game, we'd have had our purple patch and we'd have gone another few points up and that's what was happening throughout.

"It just so happened that Galway were ahead in the 74th and a half minute. That's what you have to do, you have to dig out those 70 minutes to be in with a chance of something crazy like that happening at the end of it."

Buckley's goal brought the substitutes' takings to 2-4 for the afternoon, a significant factor on the afternoon.

"Derek called it out that we needed more impact from the bench and I think he got an answer," said Buckley.

"You are obviously disappointed not to be playing but you have to refocus and you have to play an impact role and that definitely happened."

Whether Buckley has done enough to start on All-Ireland semi-final day, on July 9, remains to be seen.

The break now should at least help him increase his fitness levels while Martin Keoghan (hamstring) and Adrian Mullen (hand) will be happy with the additional recovery time.

"We had a couple of injuries, that's one of the benefits of winning, apart from being Leinster champions, because you have the four-week break so no doubt that will help," he said.

"We have to get all the lads right, you can't go into a semi-final without your best players available."