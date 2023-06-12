Subscriber

Dalo's Hurling Show: Mercury rises again in Munster, Leinster's first hurrah

Cyril Farrell, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers review the hurling weekend with Anthony Daly.
Dalo's Hurling Show: Mercury rises again in Munster, Leinster's first hurrah

Dalo's Hurling Show with Cyril Farrell

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 13:24

Limerick celebrate the milestones.

Munster final a preview of All-Ireland final? 

The only game in Leinster leaves both alive.

Clare non-free another argument for VAR?

Galway cleaned in the air.

And much more. 

In partnership with Renault Ireland.

More in this section

Meath v Tipperary - Tailteann Cup Group 2 Round 1 Cavan and Down to face off in Tailteann Cup quarter-finals 
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling GAA Championship Final 'Plenty of hurling in Leinster' as Kilkenny snatch cup at the death
Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final Grounds for Clare complaint but tactical ploys pay off for Limerick
#Podcasts - GAA#Podcast - GAA#Podcasts - Home
<p>Gaelic Football Show with Tomás Ó Sé</p>

S The Gaelic Football Show: The whys of Cork football, Kerry's tough spot, and the swagger of Teddy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd