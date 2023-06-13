Declan Hannon looking forward to 'breather' after hectic Munster campaign

A three-week break in the middle of the Munster championship did Limerick the world of good and captain Declan Hannon envisages the four-week gap to an All-Ireland semi-final will be restorative too.

After their 17-game unbeaten SHC run came to an end against Clare in late April, Limerick are building another one with a draw and two one-point victories, the latter of them an avenging mission against their westerly neighbours.

Where once the stretch between winning a Munster final and an All-Ireland semi-final was difficult to bridge for the provincial champions, Limerick have negotiated it on three straight occasions, although last year was the first time they managed the month-long break. In 2021, the margin was three weeks and two in ’20.

Bearing in mind he was wearing a protective knee brace after the game having been substituted in the second half, Hannon had plenty of reason to be looking forward to a rest from competitive action.

“It is,” said the 30-year-old when asked if a break was needed. “Even for Clare, I presume they need a bit of a (13-day) break as well. The Munster championship is seriously competitive and every day you go out you have to give 110% and if you don’t, you’re going to lose. The breather, I’m definitely looking forward to it put it that way.

“Years gone by whoever won the Munster championship were told they can’t win the All-Ireland semi-final because there was a big break. We’ll enjoy (the celebrations) and get back at it during the week. We have the experience of the last number of years of going in this way so we’ll use that to our advantage as well.”

As he articulated in his acceptance speech, Limerick aren’t getting tired of winning. As he looked out at the green sea in front of the Mackey Stand, the jubilant scenes reminded him of 2013 when Limerick ended a 17-year gap without the Munster crown.

“The place was gone wrong is how we would describe it in Limerick. Unreal. I was saying I hope the supporters aren’t getting tired of it because we certainly are not. We’re looking forward to the All-Ireland semi-final now.”

He continued: “A lot of supporters over the last number of years have missed out with covid in 2020 and in 2021 there was only half capacity (for the All-Ireland final), so I’d say they were foaming at the mouth to get into the Gaelic Grounds.”

The Adare man stressed the fine margins that existed in the province this year. But for Waterford winning what was for them a dead rubber, Limerick would not have made the final and yet Cork came a point from staying in the competition and Tipperary a point away from going out.

“You come out of a Munster championship winning by a point, happy days,” Hannon added. “You see how close Cork were to coming out of Munster. A few results, if they swayed the other way they were through. Similar to Tipperary, they could have been out of the championship very easily as well."