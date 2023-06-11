Vibrant Wexford revival gathers pace 

Tailteann Cup: Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-14

On paper, this was a five-point win for Wexford over a jaded Offaly side that was beaten by 16 points in their previous outing against Cavan. A good result against a team that operates in a higher division, but not sufficient evidence to suggest that the Model County are now Tailteann Cup contenders, particularly given that Offaly were down two key players due to suspension and they played half an hour with 14 men.

However, John Hegarty knew that his charges had put in a very strong showing in Tullamore on Saturday, and that they are moving in the right direction.

“They’re improving, they’re evolving, all of the things that you’d like to see in a young-ish team” was the immediate synopsis of the Wexford boss.

“We’re after coming here to play away from home, there’s a buzz around Offaly GAA at the moment, they’re a respectable Division 3 team, and we’re not. But we were full value for that, and a few more points along with it as well”.

They absolutely were. Offaly started brightly and fired the first goal through an Anton Sullivan penalty after eight minutes. However, Wexford looked to have a significant advantage in terms of athleticism, energy and power, particularly at midfield and half-back, and even playing into the breeze, they enjoyed plenty of good possession and territory.

Eoghan Nolan, Brian Molloy and Mark Rossiter kicked some excellent points, capitalising on some efficient approach play, and they could easily have added at least a couple more goals too.

Offaly kept their noses in front with some nice points from Cian Farrell and Nigel Dunne, until a typically direct and incisive attack right down the centre of the Offaly defence led to a Mark Rossiter goal and a 1-10 to 1-7 lead for the visitors at the break.

Things quickly fell apart from there for Offaly, with Joe Maher’s second yellow card piling on the pressure. Seven of the next nine points went Wexford’s way. They scored their entire tally of 1-22 from open play.

“We didn’t make a big deal about it, but we were down a lot of players during the National League,” said Hegarty.

"It meant that by necessity, we got to blood some new players and that has meant that there is a real energy and vibrancy about the place, and there is real and genuine competition for places on the team, and on the 26."

At the end of a tumultuous season, Offaly manager Martin Murphy, who stepped into the breach after serving as sector up until Liam Kearns’ death in March, felt that Offaly’s good run in Leinster left them at a disadvantage in this competition.

“We were very flat again today, we haven’t really got going since the Leinster semi-final against Louth, and it feels like missing out on that is playing on people’s minds.

“A bit of a break wouldn’t go amiss for our lads now, it’s badly needed."

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 1-4, E Nolan 0-4, B Molloy 0-3, K O’Grady 0-2, G Malone 0-2, R Brooks 0-2, B Brosnan 0-2, P Hughes 0-1, N Hughes 0-1, J Tubritt 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: A Sullivan 1-1 (1-0 pen), N Dunne 0-3 (0-1f), R McNamee 0-3 (0-2f), B Allen 0-3 (0-1f), A Leavy 1-0, C Farrell 0-2 (0-1m), C Donnelly 0-1, P Cunningham 0-1.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, E Porter, M Furlong; G Malone, D Furlong, B Molloy; L Coleman, N Hughes; P Hughes, E Nolan, A Tobin; R Brooks, M Rossiter, K O'Grady.

Subs: B Brosnan for O’Grady (50), C Kinsella for Nolan (60), D Lyons for Tobin (62), J Tubritt for Brooks (65), L O’Connor for M Furlong (67).

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, C McNamee, C Donohoe; P Cunningham, A Leavy; J Hayes, R McNamee, A Sullivan; C Farrell, J Maher, N Dunne.

Subs: N Bracken for Donohoe (45), B Allen for Dunne (45), J Evans for Farrell (48), M Tynan for C McNamee (55), A Brazil for Donnelly (60).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork).