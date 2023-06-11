Reserve strength pays off for Down

Down soared away from Paddy Christie’s Longford charges with an 11-point swing, outscoring Longford 1-12 to 0-4 after the break
ON THE BURST: Odhran Murdock of Down in action against Dylan Farrell of Longford during the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final at Pairc Esler in Newry. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 15:53
Dan Bannon, Páirc Esler

Tailteann Cup: Down 1-20 Longford 1-12 

With the last eight of the Tailteann Cup established on Saturday evening Down assistant manager Mickey Donnelly couldn’t fathom why those teams would have to wait two days until they find out who they will face in less than a week.

“I don’t understand why the draw’s held off until Monday morning,” Donnelly said.

“We’re in a world of instant media, it would’ve been very simple to have that done and dusted tonight.” 

This business was taken care of once substitute Danny Magill found the net in the 45th minute.

Down kicked 17 wides the week before against Meath and reduced that to four in this win.

That efficiency in that second period saw Down soar away from Paddy Christie’s charges with an 11-point swing, outscoring Longford 1-12 to 0-4 after the break.

Coughing up possession and forcing goal chances in the opening half Down trailed 1-8 to 0-8 after Joe Hagan fortuitously found the net.

Despite Paddy Collum’s expert save from Odhrán Murdock’s spot kick, Pat Havern and Eugene Branagan softened the blow to only trail by three at the interval.

Down were more dominant and effective in their use of the ball in the second period. Donach McAleenan and Ceilum Doherty handpassed the ball, while Aaron Farrell and Daire O’Brien picked up black cards in a ragged finish as Longford’s campaign ended with 13 men.

For Down, Magill and impressive pair Ross Carr and Rory Mason combined with 1-5 off the bench.

“That was huge to get that kind of return," Donnelly finished. "Every one of them gave us that bit of impact in different ways. Ross was really combative in the middle of the field. We used 40 men in the National League and that wasn’t by accident."

Scorers for Down: P Havern 0-6 (2f), A Gilmore(1f) and R Mason (2f) 0-3 each, D Magill 1-0, R Carr (1m) and E Branagan 0-2 each, C Doherty 0-1, D McAleenan, L Kerr and P McCarthy 0-1 each. 

Scorers for Longford: J Hagan 1-3, D Farrell (1f, 1'45), D Doherty (1m) and K McGann 0-2 each, D Reynolds, D Gallagher (1sl) and P Fox 0-1 each. 

DOWN: N Kane; A Doherty, P Laverty, P McCarthy ; P Collins, R Magill, D Guinness; S Annett, O Murdock; C Doherty, D McAleenan, L Kerr ; A Gilmore, P Havern, E Branagan. 

Subs: R Carr (1m) for G Collins (33), D Magill for Annett (ht), R Mason for McAleenan (47), Eamon Brown for Gilmore (55), P Branagan for R Magill blood (68).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, Andrew Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, Aaron Farrell; K McGann, D Farrell 0-2, D Doherty. 

Subs: B O'Farrell for Lynn blood (21-24), O'Farrell for D Farrell (58), M Duffy for Doherty (67), D O'Brien for Reynolds (71), R Harkin for Lynn (71). 

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).

