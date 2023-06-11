Aaron Gillane stars as Limerick beat Clare by a point to secure Munster title

An Aaron Gillane-inspired Limerick held off Clare to claim a joint record fifth consecutive Munster title in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon
Aaron Gillane stars as Limerick beat Clare by a point to secure Munster title

STAR MAN: Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the Munster SHC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 15:39
John Fogarty

Munster Hurling final

LIMERICK 1-23 CLARE 1-22 

An Aaron Gillane-inspired Limerick held off Clare to claim a joint record fifth consecutive Munster title in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Witnessed by a 43,756 crowd, a manic finish to the game saw Limerick supporters stream onto the pitch believing the game was over. When play resumed, it appeared Tony Kelly was denied a genuine free to force extra-time but referee Liam Gordon thought otherwise.

A 44th minute goal by Gillane, who scored 1-11 in total, put Limerick into a lead they never relinquished. Supplied by David Reidy, he turned Cian Nolan for the umpteenth time. Eibhear Quilligan managed to touch the ball but it was too hot to stop.

Limerick led by as many as five points in the 54th minute but a Kelly free had Clare back within a point in the 66th minute. Cathal O’Neill (twice) and Reidy sent Limerick two points ahead on three occasions and each time Clare returned fire but were also racking up wides before the frenetic finish.

Clare could have been much further ahead than three points at the break (1-11 to 0-11). Playing a more efficient, sharper brand of hurling, they were the better team and opened up Limerick on a few occasions.

Mark Rodgers scored the only goal of the half when he reacted best to Kelly’s point effort striking the post in the 31st minute and his strike foiled Dan Morrissey and Nickie Quaid.

That green flag sent Clare into a three-point lead that they could have more than doubled in the following three minutes. However, Ryan Taylor struck a poor wide when a goal chance looked on and seconds later Quaid stretched well to deny Rodgers a second goal.

At the other end, Nolan, a late replacement for Conor Cleary, was having his work cut out against Gillane who had seven points to his name by the interval, two from play and he won two of the five frees he converted.

While Kyle Hayes was impressing on David Fitzgerald and there was plenty of space for Gillane and Seamus Flanagan to run into, Limerick’s loss of shape towards the end of the half was concerning. Aerially, Clare were dominant too and enjoying a lot of purchase on both puck-outs.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (1-11, 0-8 frees); T. Morrissey, D. Reidy (0-3 each); C. O’Neill (0-2); D. O’Donovan, G. Hegarty, K. Hayes, A. English (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (0-6, 2 frees); M. Rodgers (1-2); A. McCarthy (0-4, 3 frees); S. O’Donnell, D. Fitzgerald, I. Galvin (0-2 each); R. Taylor, D. Ryan, C. Malone, A. Shanagher (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue, T. Morrissey, G. Hegarty, D. Reidy; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, G. Mulcahy.

Subs: P. Casey for G. Mulcahy (47); C. Coughlan for D. Hannon (55); R. English for M. Casey (inj 57); C. O’Neill for T. Morrissey (57); A. English for D. O’Donovan (temp 62-64); A. English for S. Flanagan (65).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, R. Hayes, C. Nolan; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; R. Taylor, C. Malone; D. Fitzgerald, A. McCarthy, T. Kelly (c); S. O’Donnell, P. Duggan, M. Rodgers.

Subs: S. Meehan for A. McCarthy (45); S. Morey for C. Nolan (50); A. Shanagher for P. Duggan (57); I. Galvin for S. Meehan (65); P. Flanagan for R. Hayes (68).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).

More in this section

Dara Sheedy with Lenny Cahill 10/6/2023 Fennelly: Cork were far superior but this Dublin team never dies 
Jack Prendergast and Stephen Bennett with Conor Cleary 13/5/2023 Clare's Conor Cleary ruled out of Munster hurling final 
Down v Longford - Tailteann Cup Preliminary Quarter-Final Reserve strength pays off for Down
<p>MOVIN' ON UP: Kerry Manager Wayne Quillinan reacts during the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Paddy's say is decisive again for Kingdom 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd