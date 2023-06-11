Paddy's say is decisive again for Kingdom 

All-Ireland MFC quarter-final

Kerry 2-13 Kildare 1-11

When Monaghan get around to watching this game in preparation for their All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Kerry in a fortnight, their focus will quickly become trained on the threat of Paddy Lane and devising a strategy to shut him down.

Yes, there are others on Wayne Quillinan’s Kerry team that Monaghan will need to note and be mindful of.

Evan Boyle came very strongly into Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final. His stand-in midfield partner Ben Murphy again showed how strong a running game he possesses. Regular midfield partner Daniel Kirby will be back in harness for the clash with the beaten but now rejuvenated Ulster finalists. Gearóid Evans, as he demonstrated in the Munster final, fattens on a man-marking assignment.

But it is Lane where Monaghan will need to start and finish their semi-final homework. Cork’s crowding of the precocious Austin Stacks talent limited him to two points from play in the Munster quarter-final. There’s a template in there for the Farney to follow and develop.

What they’d be advised against is affording him the space and green grass that Kildare facilitated in Saturday’s slow burn of a last-eight bout.

Each and every time that Kildare raced up alongside Kerry at Nowlan Park, Lane provided the Kerry response to propel them a couple of steps ahead again.

When Harry Redmond goaled on 21 minutes to move Kildare in front for the first and only time, it was Lane who posted the Kerry reply less than a minute later to bring them immediately back on level terms. Fellow corner-forward Dara Hogan added his name to the scoresheet two minutes later to reposition them back out in front.

In essence, that was the quarter-final in a nutshell. Kildare were game and didn’t lack for effort, but their opponents didn’t need to overextend themselves to answer whatever the young Lilywhites conjured up.

Lane’s trickery and talent saved a first half that crawled along at a pedestrian pace. His opening point of 1-7 arrived eight seconds in.

And when Paul O’Dea and the excellent Joey Cunningham kicked Kidare’s first two points from play in the 33rd and 34th minute to draw the Lilywhites level at 1-5 to 0-8, who was it that halted this mini-Kildare rising.

First Lane pointed, then he goaled. Ben Murphy and Tomás Kennedy chipped in with a pair. From level pegging to Kerry six in front. 1-11 to 1-5. Job done. Semi-final spot booked.

“We know Paddy has the quality,” said Quillinan. “Paddy will tell you himself that he doesn't like to be talked about at all because it is all about the collective. We don't have any individuals inside there. Every fella knows his role and has got to do his job.”

After Kerry lost Kennedy to a black card on 58 minutes and Kildare closed to within four following a smattering of fine points from Joey Cunningham, the aforementioned Murphy charged through the centre for a 61st-minute goal to make doubly certain of the outcome.

“Daniel Kirby missed today because he was sick all night. Ben moved to midfield. The lads are best mates. They are clubmates. What Ben did was for Daniel. The connection in that group is unbelievable. We were playing for an All-Ireland semi-final, but we were also playing to stay together, which is a massive thing. In the semi-final, we’ll need way more bite.”

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (1-7, 3 frees); B Murphy (1-1); J Hoare (0-2, 0-2 frees); P Fitzgerald, T Kennedy, D Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: J Cunningham (0-8, 0-4 frees); H Redmond (1-0); C Moore (0-1 free), J McCabe (0-1 free), P O’Dea (0-1 each).

KERRY: J Hoare; D Mulvihill, G Evans, I Brosnan; P Moynihan, K O' Shea, P Walsh; E Boyle, B Murphy; P Fitzgerald, T Kennedy, S Ó Cuinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane.

Subs: R Carroll for Ó Cúinn (35); S Gannon for Hogan, D O’Keeffe for Healy (both 44); R O’Connell for Fitzgerald (48); A Ó Beaglaioch for Walsh (58).

KILDARE: C Moore; A Tilly, R Murray, L Kelly; R Lawlor, J Donnelly, C Moran; E Boyle, S Murphy; P O’Dea, T Donlan, H Redmond; L O’Connor, J Cunningham, E Donnelly.

Subs: J McCabe for O’Connor (45); D Kinch for E Donnelly (47); M Chambers for Kelly, C Keaveny for Donlan (both 50); D Colbert for Murphy (55).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).