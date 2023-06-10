Down defeat Longford to reach Tailteann Cup last eight

Down 1-20 Longford 1-12

Substitute Danny Magill’s second half goal sent Down on their way to the quarter finals of the Tailteann Cup while ending Longford’s season.

The hosts have had it all their own way against Paddy Christie's side this season having also relegated the midlanders in the same venue earlier in the year.

Magill’s angled run was perfection and his finish in the opposite direction was the impetus the hosts needed to break Longford’s resolve.

Up until that crucial goal in the 45th minute, Longford were deservedly ahead.

The green flag drew Conor Laverty’s side level and with that added surge of energy they took care of a jaded travelling party.

Pat Havern of Down celebrates a late score.

Down outscored Longford 1-12 to 0-4 in the second half would see the midlanders rue missed goal chances while on top in the opening period.

Full of confidence after fortuitously squirming the ball past a deceived Niall Kane in the Down goal, Hagan was one on one with the keeper moments later.

This time Kane came out the better and redeemed himself further when he denied Patrick Fox for a certain goal too.

At the other end, Down hand-passed into the net twice and coughed up numerous simple turnovers and relied on Havern to keep them in touch.

Hagan finished the half with three further points to see Longford 1-8 to 0-8 ahead at half time.

Second half was all Down. Two punched points after Magill’s breakthrough showed a side intent on continuing to learn and go on further the competition.

Read More Laois defeat 14 man Fermanagh to claim Tailteann Cup quarters spot

With Longford ragged, they lost Aaron Farrell and Daire O’Brien to black cards and that numerical advantage was manna from heaven for the hosts. Rory Mason and Ross Carr kicked five between them in the facile close to proceedings.

Monday morning’s draw will not come quick enough for the Mourne men as they continue to show signs of progress this season.

Scorers for Down: P Havern 0-6 (2f),A Gilmore (1f) and R Mason (2f) 0-3 each, D Magill 1-0, R Carr (1m) and E Branagan 0-2 each, C Doherty 0-1, D McAleenan, L Kerr and P McCarthy 0-1 each. Scorers for Longford: J Hagan 1-3, D Farrell (1f, 1'45), D Doherty (1m) and K McGann 0-2 each, D Reynolds, D Gallagher (1sl) and P Fox 0-1 each.

DOWN: N Kane; A Doherty, P Laverty, P McCarthy ; P Collins, R Magill, D Guinness; S Annett, O Murdock; C Doherty, D McAleenan, L Kerr ; A Gilmore, P Havern, E Branagan.

SUBS: R Carr (1m) for G Collins (33), D Magill for Annett (ht), R Mason for McAleenan (47), Eamon Brown for Gilmore (55), P Branagan for R Magill blood (68).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, Andrew Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, Aaron Farrell; K McGann, D Farrell 0-2, D Doherty.

SUBS: B O'Farrell for Lynn blood (21-24), O'Farrell for D Farrell (58), M Duffy for Doherty (67), D O'Brien for Reynolds (71), R Harkin for Lynn (71).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).