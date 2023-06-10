Laois defeat 14 man Fermanagh to claim Tailteann Cup quarters spot

Laois 1-11 Fermanagh 1-9

A spirited Laois secured their place in the Tailteann Cup quarter finals with a two-point win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park on Saturday.

Billy Sheehan’s side had the better of the exchanges in the first half and deservedly led by two at the interval while it all seemed to be going wrong for Fermanagh who had experienced midfielder Ryan Jones red carded before the break.

The home side rallied at the start of the second half with four points on the trot to go two ahead but Laois settled back to the task and after Mark Timmons and Sean Quigley traded goals, Laois went on to finish the stronger to seal the win.

The contest was slow to get going with the sides sharing four points inside the opening 12 minutes, Che Cullen and Shane McGullion on target for the home side while Mark Barry and Paul Kingston fired over for Laois.

However, the away side then began to gain the upper-hand and Evan O’Carroll, Colm Murphy and Timmons all tagged on points as they moved three ahead.

Fermanagh went close to levelling matters when McGullion was put through but his thumping effort crashed against the crossbar.

Ryan Lyons and O’Carroll then swapped points as Laois maintained their three-point lead while things got even more difficult for Kieran Donnelly’s men as Jones was given his marching orders following an off the ball clash with Damon Larkin.

Fermanagh did land the last point of the half through McGullion but it was Laois who were in the driving seat at half time, 0-6 to 0-4.

Fermanagh found a strong response though in the early stages of the second half as they knocked over four points in a row from Luke Flanagan, Ryan Lyons, Conor McGee and Brandon Horan to make it 0-8 to 0-6 in their favour.

Just when it seemed though that the home side had taken control, Laois hit back with a goal as a patient build up resulted in Timmons being ushered in on the right and he finished to the net.

O’Carroll then tagged on a further point as Laois edged two ahead but back came Fermanagh and after Ultan Kelm had a shot saved, the ball rebounded up in the air and Quigley palmed to the net to put Fermanagh one up.

Laois though showed the greater composure in the final quarter of the contest as they outscored the home outfit four points to one.

Two Kingston frees saw the away side regain the lead although Ryan Lyons levelled things with five to go.

However, two late points from Barry proved decisive as Laois put their name in the draw for the last eight.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley 1-0, R Lyons 0-3 (1f), S McGullion 0-2, L Flanagan, C Cullen, B Horan, C McGee 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: M Timmons 1-1, P Kingston 0-3 (2f), M Barry 0-3 (1f, 1m), E O'Carroll 0-3 (1m), C Murphy 0-1.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, C Cullen, L Cullen; S McGullion, J Cassidy, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; A Breen, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; U Kelm, T McCaffrey, S Quigley.

Subs: G Jones for T McCaffrey (25), C McGee for Breen (28), C McShea for Quigley (56), J Largo Elis for MvcCusker (63), C Corrigan for McGullion (70).

Laois: K Roche; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Murphy, P Kingston, J Finn; M Barry, E O’Carroll, E Lowry.

Subs: K Swayne for Murphy (55), D Kavanagh for Timmons (59), N Corbet for Finn (73).

Referee: B Judge.