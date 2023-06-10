Mayo legends come together to raise funds for Ger Brady

A charity football match featuring a selection of Mayo legends such as Keith Higgins, Andy Moran, and James Horan is taking place in Claremorris on Saturday to raise funds for former Mayo footballer Ger Brady.

Ger, who is from Claremorris, was diagnosed with Motor Neuron disease last August. In February, his family set up a gofundme page to help with the medical care and ongoing support for Ger.

To date the fundraising the fund has raised €184,681 with his home club Claremorris GAA and Mayo GAA rowing in behind the fundraiser. Clubs from around the county have given donations in the form of a week of their weekly lotto fund and monies from gates at games.

Saturday June 10 sees a charity match taking place in Claremorris as part of the fundraising. Friends of Ger from Claremorris and Mayo will go head-to-head with many well-known Mayo footballers dusting off their football boots to take to the field for their former teammate.

Ger, 44, was an exceptional forward who played with Claremorris for many years and represented Mayo at minor, U21 and senior level.

Among the former Mayo players taking part are All-Stars Keith Higgins, Andy Moran, Kevin O’Neill, Alan Dillon, and Conor Mortimer with former managers James Horan, John Maughan and Noel Connelly also committing to participate on the day.

Ger’s namesake and former Mayo teammate Ger Brady from Ballina was in charge of getting the Mayo selection as he explained to the Mayo Live website.

“My job was to put together a former Mayo players’ team, guys that Gerry would have played with during his Mayo days at minor level and also lads who would have played for Mayo at senior level from all over the country.

“They've all put their hands up and said, 'Yeah, we'll be there'.

“We're all there to support Ger, his wife Karen and baby Dylan. . . And have a bit of fun as well.

“That's a big part of what we're doing on Saturday. We're there to tog out, put on the boots again and put a smile on Ger's face.

“A few of us haven't put the boots on for a long time so there may be a few people there who aren't as mobile as people remember us.

“But we're coming. And we'll have a bit of craic.”

“Ger Brady is known throughout the county as a footballer so the obvious thing to do was have a match,” explained Pauric Ring, who has been recruiting Claremorris players in recent weeks.

“There are a load of old team-mates from Ger's days with St Colman's too, lads from Garrymore, Davitts and Hollymount-Carramore, a few from Aghamore..

“Everyone just wants to be part of the day. Lads just want to get on the pitch for five or ten minutes. It just goes to show what people in the local community think of Ger Brady.

“He's held in high esteem around the place, and that's shown by the number of people who want to pull on the boots on Saturday.

“He seemed to rise to the big occasion for us all the time, and we'd have been lost in Claremorris without him. There's no doubt that a lot of us piggy-backed off Ger Brady for years because it was him that got us over the line, more often than not.”

The game will take place at Claremorris GAA club at 3pm and should be an interesting game as players try to shake off their rustiness to raise funds for Ger. If you would like to make a donation, please follow the link Together For Ger | Crowdfunding Page (idonate.ie)

MAYO SQUAD

James Horan, John Maughan, Conor Mortimer, Mickey Conroy, Keith Higgins, Trevor Mortimer, James Gill, Kevin O’Neill, David Brady, Alan Dillon, Ger Brady, Pat Kelly, Brian Maloney, John Madden, Andy Moran, Noel Connelly, Ray Connelly, Declan Sweeney, Enda Lavelle, Alan Costello, Colm Reilly, Greg Mulkerrins, Fintan McHale, Paul Navin, Niall Dunne, John Feeney, Kieran Kilkenny, David Lynch, Brendan Prendergast.

CLAREMORRIS SQUAD

Johnny Cummins, Martin McNamara, Dave Kilkenny, Patrick Finnegan, Alan Roche, Gary Mullins, Kevin Beirne, Aidan Butler, Richie Bell, Sean Prendergast, Martin Maloney, Dermot Costello, Kenneth Mortimer, Pat Grogan, Paul Navin, Brian Brogan, Pauric Ring, James O’Boyle, Shane Prendergast, Mikey Gallagher, Carlos O’Gara, Kevin Costello, Eoin Waldron, Greg Mulkerrins, Karl Boyle, Danny Broderick, John Connolly, James Shaughnessy, Brendan French, Conor O’Boyle, Ciaran O’Harte, Shane Meehan, Mark Reapy, Cathal Heneghan, Mark O’Brien, Shane Crowe, Barry O’Neill, Gary Gallagher, Micky Mullins, Brian Naughton, Paul Ryan, Tomas Reilly, Anthony Joyce, Vinnie Joyce, Rory Charles, Noel Doherty, Aidan Brogan, John Sheridan, Peter O’Dwyer, Mark Walsh, Pete Walsh, Daire Egan, Ernie Lynn, Enda Nolan, Ogie Horgan, Paddy Travers, Tadhg Boyle, Padraig Reilly, Ferghal Carroll.