The Big Interview: Clare's calm enforcer sees a county in good hands

"Mike O’Halloran typified the type of man we were looking for, who made us the team we were… A lot of people said he should never have been there because his skill level was limited but he was the sort of person that would do whatever had to be done for Clare to win. He had an assassin-like mentality. When he went off the Clare team in ’98 the full-back line was never the same, even though the players who came in for him did great jobs. I’ve the greatest regard for him as a person and for what he did for Clare."

Ger Loughnane, Raising The Banner (2001)

Last Sunday in Thurles Michael O’Halloran had this somewhat surreal but joyous sensation where the present and past suddenly seemed to intertwine. Twenty-five years after he had been on the last Clare senior panel to win a Munster championship and 28 years after he’d been on the first to win one since 1932, he found himself back on Tom Semple’s field, seeking out his son Matthew who had just won an All-Ireland minor final on the same sacred sod.

“When the whistle went, hundreds of Clare supporters streamed onto the pitch – they weren’t meant to with the U20 final to follow but they did! – so I joined them,” says O’Halloran. “And it was a lovely feeling, knowing your son was one of those players that they wanted to run over to and slap on the back. It brought you back to a time when as a player you would have experienced that yourself. And for anyone who has any kids in sport, sure it’s something you can hardly picture actually happening: that you’d be looking for one of them on a field in Thurles or Croke Park to share a hug with them after winning an All- Ireland. Whatever pans out in the future, that’s a moment you’ll take with you to the grave.”

It was O’Halloran’s wife, Sandra, who dropped Matty off at Setright’s Tavern in Cratloe that morning to meet the team bus; O’Halloran himself was down in their home pitch back in Sixmilebridge, helping train the club seniors. And maybe it was just as well, he says. “A mother can have a better way of asking some things,” he muses. “When she was dropping him off she asked him, ‘How are you feeling?’ And the word he used was ‘calm’. ‘I feel really calm.’”

His father would credit much of that to the management setup. Donal Moloney with all his experience from managing Clare U21 and senior teams and his day job as an engineer. Damien O’Halloran and the confidence Matthew and his teammates would have got from the quality of his sessions. The steady leadership of manager Brian O’Connell. And the psychological work they would have done with county senior player Paul Flanagan who has a masters degree in that area: “How to reset during matches if things don’t go according to plan.”

Ger Loughnane though would likely attribute much of that calmness to something and someone else. After all, Matthew is his father’s son.

In his book, Raising the Banner, Loughnane wrote about the morning of another All-Ireland final. He thought it was the 1997 decider but O’Halloran himself is pretty sure it was ’95. Whichever it was, they flew up from Shannon the morning of the game.

“The bus driver had taken all the gear back to the hotel we were going to stay in that night,” wrote Loughnane. “I told the players to meet at 12.30 to go down [to a nearby pitch] for a puckabout. When the time came the bus driver still wasn’t back. I said, ‘Where’s the f****** bus?’ Hallo stopped me. ‘Stay calm. It’s only a short walk. We’ll walk down.’ That’s the calm type of person he was. When all were losing their heads, he’d keep ice cool.”

He could also remain patient. He had to. He never played minor or U21 for the county. Famously himself and Brian Lohan were only subs on the Shannon Comprehensive team that played in a Harty Cup final. According to his clubmate Davy Fitzgerald’s first book, he never even made any underage Sixmilebridge teams right up until minor. “Growing up he wouldn’t have been the greatest hurler in the world,” wrote Fitzgerald in Passion and Pride, “and for a long time I don’t think he was even related to one!”

O’Halloran himself reckons time can exaggerate just how far off the pace he, and indeed Lohan, were. Only for a hamstring injury Lohan would have started that minor final, he claims. And as for himself, if he wasn’t starting with several Bridge underage teams he was usually the first or second man in.

“I was average, but I wasn’t bad. We had strong teams in the club so it was no disgrace not to be starting on them. I definitely started an U16 county final we were beaten in, albeit the selectors had the misguided notion that I could do a job for them at corner forward. By minor, people were even trying me at centre back. So, yeah, I wasn’t quite county material yet but by 16 or 17 I was getting stronger, growing into my body.

“And I was big into my sport and prided myself on being smart and attentive and finding out how the best players prepared.”

His father Paddy was an avid reader of the Irish Press, and as a consequence so was his son, devouring what Liam Hayes would write every Sunday, especially about the Meath football team he was playing on.

“Looking back it was a great thing to have someone like Liam Hayes write so openly and insightfully about the life of a county player and the mentality and different characters they had on that team. Ger himself often mentioned how he thought that Clare team were made of smart fellas on and off the field and Meath had that mix too of men who knew their job.”

Liam Cahill of Tipperary tussles with Michael O'Halloran of Clare during the Munster hueling final in 1997. Pic: ©INPHO / Lorraine O'Sullivan

He would also watch Italian soccer on Monday nights with more than just a casual eye. “A fella I loved was [Giuseppe] Bergomi, the back with the big hairy eyebrows who played for Inter Milan. Just the steely, ruthless way someone like that was so keen to do a job to stop the other team from scoring. I knew I wasn’t going to be a Jamesie O’Connor but the way I saw it the successful teams I admired had that blend of velvet glove and the iron fist.

"Looking back maybe that was what was missing with the Clare teams that lost those Munster finals in ’93 and ’94. They hadn’t that balance. They were just picking the best hurlers in Clare and shoehorning them into positions.”

The biggest influence of the lot though probably was his father. In 1990, just months before O’Halloran would sit his Leaving Cert and Bergomi would go up against Jack’s Army in the World Cup quarter-final, Paddy died.

“It was obviously a pivotal moment in my life. He was a big Bridge and Clare supporter but wouldn’t have seen a whole lot of me playing so I wanted to do something in his memory. So I’d train a lot on my own. There wouldn’t have been a lot of floodlights around but I’d go into neighbouring fields and run around there. I just had this idea that if I was the fittest I could be and had the work done it would carry onto the playing field, whether that was winning a county with the Bridge or more.”

It would lead to more. In 1994 O’Halloran watched the Munster final from the terraces and left Thurles despondent as a supporter but also with ambitions as a player.

“I remember going to the game with the family and it being fairly quiet on the way home. I’d have been friendly with the likes of Lohan and lads from the club like John O’Connor and John Chaplin as well as Fitzy playing. But at the back of your mind you’d also have been thinking, ‘That’s two years now there’s been a capitulation, there’ll probably be a change and possibly an opportunity coming.”

Loughnane was that change but for Loughnane himself O’Halloran personified it. Not everyone was able for the hardship of Crusheen or the hill in Shannon but from all those nights in neighbours’ fields, O’Halloran was. Before the league broke for Christmas he had nailed down a spot at right corner-back. It’d be more than three years and two All-Irelands before he’d relinquish it.

In 1998 he finally would. Earlier that year he suffered a bad belt of a hurley that went through his helmet in an in-house game and according to Loughnane he was never quite the same player again. O’Halloran though feels there was more to it than that. He’d started working in Cork and between the commuting and everything else the same application to his nutrition and preparation wasn’t quite there. “It was a classic case of taking my eye off the ball.” During the league of 1999 he dropped off the panel.

Did he miss it? Not initially. Later though he’d wonder if he should maybe have stuck at it or at least come back. After a year playing with St Finbarr’s, he and Sandra bought a house in Mallow and he played with the local club in an intermediate county final against Killeagh. “I rediscovered my hunger and enjoyment for hurling, so maybe there might have been a kick in me and I might still have had something to offer the county in years like 2001, 2002 when Clare were still very competitive.

“But look, I’ve no regrets. To have played for five years and won two All-Irelands, it was like winning the GAA lottery. I sometimes get a bit embarrassed, that I won a second All-Ireland when you look at that Waterford team of the noughties or Seán Stack in our own club and they didn’t win any.”

Before the noughties were over he and his family would return to Sixmilebridge and it wasn’t long before he was helping out. As a coach. As a coaching officer. As juvenile club chair. While he was still busy at work as a sales rep in the pharmaceutical industry and the club seniors were back winning counties, he could tell below that things weren’t quite as good as they could be.

“It happens almost everywhere. You’ll have a fantastic crop but maybe the best coaches move on with them or people get complacent, just thinking another crop like that are going to fall out of the sky. When Luke [his eldest son, now 20] started off, we hadn’t big numbers, just the one team at U12 and U13. Something I’d be proud of is that we now have three teams at U13. Just ensuring that every player gets a chance and we don’t lose anyone for the lack of gametime.

“It meant changing the mentality a bit. When you’d be winning six U16s in a row as the core of the current senior team had, you’d have almost every coach wanting to win a championship, and maybe bringing up a strong 11-year-old just to win an U14 county. We needed a bit more of a holistic approach, and maybe because of my own background, I felt an area of our size should have at least two teams in every grade. That maybe you’d get a lad no more than myself or Niall Gilligan who would struggle to make the U16 team would come good later on, or at the least be a very good club person and future administrator or coach.

“We’d have also at the end of a year bring in all the coaches and instead of talked about how a team had done, maybe look at how they were doing things. Were we using small-sided games and making the training as game-like as possible? Or were we still doing the traditional thing of when we were coached ourselves of six lads standing 40 yards apart, hitting the ball over to one another, run over and stand at the back of the line? Was there a progression and link from U11s to U12s? Could a kid from eastern Europe come down to the pitch and he or and his family feel welcome and at home?”

His eldest Luke was on the Clare minor panel three years ago. This year then so was Matthew, starting – and winning – at wing back. In an interview with a local paper before the All-Ireland, he was asked if he’d been reared on watching the All-Irelands of ’95 and ’97 upon his father’s insistence. Matthew nodded along. Hundreds of times! The sarcasm might not have been picked up on, prompting Matthew to be playfully asked about it again on stage at the team’s homecoming. The truth is, Dad never forced him to watch – or indeed – play any game.

“Luke actually joked about it here on Sunday night. ‘Matthew probably doesn’t even know who ye beat in the final in ’95!’

And on Monday morning we asked him. And he admitted: “Em, I don’t know!’ And then made a big laugh! Which is good. He’s his own man. He’s not obsessed with it all. If there’s a game on the telly on a Sunday he’d be the least likely of our three lads to watch it.

“But as for trying to get better, he takes that very serious. He wouldn’t be the most elegant or dynamic which is no surprise given the genes but he’s trying to maximise the talent he has.”

He shares something else in common with his dad. One of his best friends in school – Ard Scoil Rís – is Cathal Lohan. When Michael used to go to school, his best friend was Cathal’s dad, Brian, so much so that when O’Halloran married, Lohan was his best man.

Now? They hardly talk. Not because they’ve fallen out but because as long as he’s Clare manager Lohan keeps talk to a minimum.

“It’d be the same for all the lads who played with him. If you meet him, you’ll get nothing out of him! We’re perfectly fine but he’s a busy man who isn’t going to spend a lot of time picking up the phone for small talk, not that we ever did.”

He has a sense though of how that team is working behind closed doors.

“What I like about Brian and I’m glad to see is becoming back into fashion in coaching is that it’s all about the player. How are you preparing physically, nutritionally, mentally, technically as a player to get the best out of yourself? For him it’s far more important that he has 15 fellas who can score high out of a 100 in all those things than being consumed about game plans. I’m not saying Clare are primitive but they don’t dazzle you with how their team is shaped. What you need is someone who can live with Gearóid Hegarty and I think Clare have in David McInerney.

“He’s a Brian Lohan player that way. When you think of Brian the player, he’s prowling around the 21 and the D, and his demeanour to his opponent is, ‘Come in here to my domain. I’ll bring what I have, you bring what you have, and let’s see who’s best. In my mind it’s me. I’ve done more than you. I have worked harder than you. And I’m not going to stop from minute zero to the final whistle to go for that ball.’

“And I think the players have picked up on that. Brian can see through any bullshit and isn’t afraid to leave players off because his gut instinct is he can’t trust them.

“And I think the decision to play in Limerick is governed by that mentality. ‘Look, my 15 lads have to meet your 15 lads on a field so let’s meet on this one.’ There’d have been a bit of science and logistics to it too. With it being an early game, Cork might have involved having to go up the day before.”

Take it he sees the seniors are in good hands. As for the county in general, he’s encouraged without being overly excited.

“I remember back when we won the senior All-Ireland in 2013 there were all these articles about the underage structures in Clare but it does seem more sustainable this time. I compare Clare to Ireland in amateur boxing. On paper Ireland should not be competing with Russia or China or GB. But we do. Clare has far fewer clubs than a Cork or Tipp so we have to be smart. There’s good things happening like casting the net wide where you have up to 80 kids involved in the U14s and up to 60 still involved at U17.

"There’s good people involved now throughout the system and I know after my own young fellas have gone through it I’d be open to helping out.”

History and now the present informs us that when an O’Halloran is asked to answer the county’s call, they rarely let it down.