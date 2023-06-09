Shefflin: Novelty around facing Kilkenny is gone

Galway manager Henry Shefflin said that taking on his native Kilkenny is very much the same as any other team at this stage even if his nephew is skippering the Cats.

Shefflin will hope to lift his first major trophy as Galway boss in Croke Park on Sunday and in the process end the four-in-a-row hopes of a Kilkenny side captained by his nephew Eoin Cody.

“To be fair Eoin is a top player but I suppose we’re kind of just used to it at this stage playing against Kilkenny.

“I suppose last year there was the novelty factor and that’s truly gone. Myself and Richie (O’Neill) and all the management team are really invested in this group of players and all we want for them is to get the best.”

Galway have been slow starters in a lot of games this year and Shefflin knows that if they let Kilkenny build up a 12-point lead like Dublin did last time out, then their hopes of a fourth Leinster title will go up in smoke.

“You can talk all you want to talk about in the lead up to the game being ready and stuff like that and we obviously weren’t mentally switched in and switched on and to be fair to Dublin they really exploited that,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“They were hurling at a championship pace and we weren’t so it took us time to get into it and even after half time it was a little bit shaky but I must say obviously the strength and depth of the panel came to the four and some of our leaders were really strong.

“It was a great sign of the character of the team I felt. I’m not that sure we would have got that 12 points down last year, but to get there and look like we were going to win it, I think was a testament to the team and the work they’re doing.

“Obviously look at the first half, no doubt about it was disappointing. We have had lots of learnings from that but I thought the second half there were lots of positives as well that we can take from it.

“It’s happened to us a couple of times this year that strength of character is always a good sign of a team and hopefully that will stand to us in the coming testing times ahead.”

Galway are sweating over the fitness of Brian Concannon, who has been selected at full-forward, and Cathal Mannion, who is on the bench, and Shefflin knows they need a step-up from last year’s final when they went down to Kilkenny by 0-22 to 0-17.

“We didn’t bring the game to Kilkenny, we probably played like we had played in the round robin. We were playing to a standard that was OK but it just wasn’t good enough for a championship final.

“We now know that we need to increase our performance and definitely see an improvement and bring something to the final that we probably haven’t experienced yet this year. That’s the challenge for us but it’s a big one. That’s what we’re going after,” added Shefflin.