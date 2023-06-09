Jenny Rispin appointed Interim Manager of All Ireland Champions Meath

Meath LGFA released a statement today announcing that Jenny Rispin will take over the Meath Senior team as Interim Manager for the rest of the 2023 season.
The statement reads "Meath LGFA would like to announce that after an intense few days of discussions, Jenny Rispin of Summerhill LGFA will take the reigns of our County Senior team as 'Interim Manager' for the remainder of the 2023 season.
"Jenny has a strong existing relationship with the County and players, having stepped into the same role back in 2015/16, and fully understands the demands and standards that come with representing the current All Ireland Champions".
Meath LGFA statement on ‘Interim’ management appointment. pic.twitter.com/uGkAS7EUxW— MeathLadiesFootball (@meathladiesMLGF) June 9, 2023
Rispin is happy to take up the role for the remainder of the season "I am hugely proud to have been entrusted with this role following on from some amazing people.
"I hope to bring some continuity and stability to the set up where the focus is now solely on the upcoming TG4 All Ireland Series".
County Chairperson Colm McManus said "The management are looking forward to getting down to business with the short run in to their first game and we would like to thank Jenny and her pending back room team for their commitment to the County".
Rispin takes over from Davy Nelson in a shock move to step down last Sunday. Rispin will have a short turnaround to get the team ready for their TG4 All Ireland Group B clash away to Waterford on Sunday June 25. She will announce her coaching team in the coming days.