Jenny Rispin appointed Interim Manager of All Ireland Champions Meath

Meath LGFA released a statement today announcing that Jenny Rispin will take over the Meath Senior team as Interim Manager for the rest of the 2023 season.

The statement reads "Meath LGFA would like to announce that after an intense few days of discussions, Jenny Rispin of Summerhill LGFA will take the reigns of our County Senior team as 'Interim Manager' for the remainder of the 2023 season.