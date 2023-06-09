Conor Cleary named to start for Clare

Conor Cleary has been named to start for Clare in Sunday's Munster final meeting with Limerick, despite suffering what looked to be a serious arm injury in Clare's last outing against Cork three weeks ago.
Brian Lohan names an unchanged side from that victory over Cork in Ennis for Sunday's trip to the Gaelic Grounds.
After suffering an elbow/upper arm injury, full-back Cleary was in obvious pain when he had to be replaced in the first half of the Cusack Park win.
Seadna Morey replaced him and was considered the front-runner to take his place in the full-back line should the 29-year-old not be fit to feature.
But Lohan has elected to name Cleary in his starting team.
E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers