A hard fought win for Imokilly over Muskerry as they win for Teddy

There was a poignant moment before any ball was kicked in Round 1 of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges) in Carrigtwohill on Thursday night when an impeccable minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late, great Teddy McCarthy.
A WIN FOR TEDDY: Muskerry's Declan Ambrose and Imokilly's Aaron Berry, battle for possession during their Divisional SFC clash, at Carrigtwohill.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 22:13
Therese O’Callaghan

Imokilly 1-13 Muskerry 0-12 

Teddy won two senior football championships with Imokilly in 1984 and 1986, and how fitting it was this hard-fought win over Muskerry, which was their first taste of success in this championship since 2009, was secured this week.

At the end of proceedings, they had four points to spare, their victory only made safe when Aaron Berry palmed to the net in the fourth minute of stoppage.

The wind played its part in this contest. Muskerry, assisted by the elements in the first-half, started well. Ciarán Dineen’s point was cancelled by Diarmuid Phelan. The mid Cork side would control the board for the next 20 minutes with five unanswered points - Dineen kicked two, a brace also from David Horgan while Liam Twohig converted a free following a foul on Aidan Murphy.

Crucially, Imokilly rallied coming up to half-time, to outscore Muskerry four points to one, Berry to the fore twice with one of his efforts tipped over by ‘keeper Dominic Kelleher, along with free-taker David Lynch and a monster point from Phelan to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 at the break in favour of Muskerry.

Turning to play with the wind, Imokilly scored the first six points of the second-half with frees from Danny Creedon (2) and Lynch (2) and one each courtesy of Berry and Diarmuid Kearney who had just returned to the field of play after being forced off as a blood sub.

They led 0-11 to 0-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Muskerry, though were far from finished, and when Declan Ambrose landed their first point of the second-half on 49 minutes, they had a run of scores to cut the gap to a solitary point.

Imokilly hit back through Creedon and Lynch, but it made for a nervous finish when Dineen and Twohig clawed back the deficit once again, 0-13 to 0-12 in the 63rd minute.

Imokilly won a vital breaking ball, and when brilliantly worked down field, Berry was at the end of a swift move, to seal the win.

Imokilly are through to the semi-final. Muskerry play Duhallow in Round 2.

Scorers for Imokilly: A Berry (1-3), D Lynch (0-4, 0-3 frees), D Creedon (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Phelan (0-2), D Kearney (0-1).

Scorers for Muskerry: L Twohig (0-5, 0-3 frees), C Dineen (0-4), D Horgan (0-2), D Ambrose (0-1).

IMOKILLY: Kieran O’Shea (Aghada); Kyle O’Shea (do), S O’Reilly (Glenville), D Healy (Dungourney); D Collins (Aghada), J Horgan (Carrigtwohill), D Murray (Glanmire); D Phelan (Aghada), D Joyce (Castlemartyr); T O’Donoghue (Carraig na bhFear, Capt), D Kearney (Cobh), D Byrne (Aghada); D Lynch (Glanmire), D Creedon (Aghada), A Berry (Aghada).

Subs: J O’Hanlon (Aghada) for D Kearney (28-33 bs), J Colbert (Aghada) for D Byrne (48), J O’Hanlon for D Lynch (60 inj).

MUSKERRY: D Kelleher (Inniscarra); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), M Corrigan (Macroom), C Smith (Aghabullogue); D Ambrose (Aghinagh), W Rohan (Kilmurry, Capt), K Manning (Uibh Laoire); K Kelleher (Kilmurry), A Murphy (Canovee); C Dineen (Cill na Martra), T Walsh (Grenagh), M McCarthy (do); D Kelly (Naomh Abán), D Horgan (Macroom), L Twohig (Aghinagh).

Subs: B O’Gorman (Macroom) for M McCarthy (half-time), M McLoughlin (Inniscarra) for A Murphy (36), C O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for D Kelly, A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for C Smith (both 46).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).

