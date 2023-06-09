Is there a last hurrah in Kilkenny's All-Ireland vets?

After a career that brought him six All-Ireland senior medals, nine Leinsters and five National League titles, Derek Lyng called a halt to his inter-county career at the age of 32 in 2010.

With that experience in mind, the Kilkenny manager will be acutely aware that six of his panel are either of that age or older. To call it a ticking time bomb would be extreme when Lyng’s blend of youth and experience is a reasonably healthy one, but a changing of the guard seems imminent. The sextet are the vestiges of Kilkenny’s last All-Ireland winning team of 2015.

With injury doubts surrounding Mikey Butler (hamstring), Martin Keoghan (hamstring), Adrian Mullen (thumb) and Richie Reid (concussion), it seems Lyng will have to rely a little heavier on his seasoned brigade in Sunday’s Leinster final.

In their storied careers, they have won 48 Leinster medals between them, 18 of them in the last three seasons, but do these veterans have another provincial chapter left in them?

Eoin Murphy – 33 in August. Leinster SHC medals: 7

Regarded alongside Nickie Quaid as the best goalkeeper in the country, Murphy made his senior debut for The Cats 10 years ago. Only an All-Star two years ago, his time as No1 remains his own but there have been some signs of slippage this year, namely the nine goals conceded between the Division 1 final and Leinster games against Antrim and Wexford.

Pádraig Walsh – 32. Leinster SHC medals: 6

Arguably the most versatile player in the panel, Paddy Deegan behind him, it is probably that virtue which has hurt the Tullaroan man these last couple of years. Having featured in every line from full-back to the half-forwards in his career, he was centre-back against Wexford the last day but was retired as early as he was in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and final when he was centre-forward.

Conor Fogarty – 33. Leinster SHC medals: 7

Another adaptable player who started this year’s Division 1 final but was replaced 12 minutes into the second half and other than the draw against Galway hasn’t been in the first 15 since as injuries have upset his flow. Midfield is an area where Lyng for a variety of reasons has not yet been able to lock down a regular partnership.

Richie Hogan – 35 in August. Leinster SHC medals: 11

Blighted by back issues and other injuries, that Hogan has remained in the squad this long is a testament to his bullheadedness. The Division 1 semi-final win was his first start for Kilkenny since the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Waterford. He played out the entirety of that game in UPMC Nowlan Park with a broken wrist and returned as a 60th-minute substitute for the Leinster Round 3 game against Antrim last month but hasn’t seen game-time since.

TJ Reid – 36 in November. Leinster SHC medals: 11

On his shoulders Kilkenny have stood these past few years. Whether it’s been his incisive reading of the play or simply attracting enough attention and absorbing sufficient heat from defenders to free up other team-mates, Reid hasn’t just been their stand-out performer, he’s been their best team player. In excellent physical shape if losing a touch of speed, as Patrick Horgan sits on the sidelines Reid should finish the championship as the all-time record scorer.

Walter Walsh – 32. Leinster SHC medals: 6

The hero of the 2012 All-Ireland final replay, Walsh would accept himself he has been in and out of the team too much. His start against Wexford the last day out was his first since Kilkenny’s last SHC meeting with them 12 months previous. Like Hogan, the lack of a decent injury-free spell has stymied him but his physical frame will come in handy against Galway.