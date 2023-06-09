Fired-up Green Machine can turn the tables

TIME was you had space to properly treasure a provincial final win. We won back-to-back Munster titles in 2008 and 2009 and the latter was extra special in a Thurles final and it being the 125-year anniversary of the association.

I remember Lar Corbett coming up to me after, enquiring if himself and the Thurles contingent could walk down to the Park Avenue and pop in to Larry Mackey’s to mark the occasion. And that they did. You had a big gap to the All-Ireland semis so celebration was part and parcel. It’s a drawback of the current timelines that you barely get a chance to acknowledge your achievements.

Players have the highest regard for a provincial medal and we were bitterly disappointed not to get across the line in the two finals we reached during my second stint with Tipp. This weekend, all of the players involved in the Munster and Leinster deciders will be eying a place in the folklore of these great competitions. Limerick will cling onto that Mick Mackey Cup for dear life. But momentum will be almost as important a prize as silverware. An All-Ireland semi-final place is a significant carrot. A chance to time your run and just two more peaks before reaching your summit.

First on Sunday is the eagerly awaited rematch of fierce rivals. The ferocity of nearly every game in Munster has been a revelation. Twinned with the narrow winning margins, the spectacle has been epic. When these teams met in Round 2, Clare were wobbling from a first round defeat. The TUS Gaelic Grounds was in full voice with over 30,000 people in and boy were they treated to a rip-roaring contest. I was on the radio with Marty and while we had technical challenges early on it was nothing like the challenges being put in by both sides down on the pitch.

Lohan’s men really went after Limerick and I have not seen Nickie Quaid’s puckout under as much pressure in a long time. Limerick struggled to secure primary possession. Clare were strong in the air and even stronger at the breakdown where they committed bodies and reaped the rewards. Limerick are artists at committing numbers and overpowering you in these scraps, but they played second fiddle and their main superpower was dismantled.

Clare were also intent on taking on the man. With the likes of Taylor, O’Donnell, Fitzgerald and Kelly, they have savage raw speed at their disposal, so when they put on the burners they left Limerick admiring their studs.

It was a drastic reversal from the league fixture in February when Limerick overwhelmed Clare with their power. I was on TV duty that night and recall well the rapturous applause that greeted Hegarty, Lynch and Hayes as they were withdrawn in the last quarter. Dalo was standing beside me and it’s fair to say it would have put the hair standing on his neck back in the day. I have no doubt Clare used that as fuel in the build-up to what was a do or die game for them. They were highly motivated and achieved what no team had done previously in 11 Munster Championship games — turn Limerick over in their own backyard.

I was, though, surprised by what unfolded afterwards. I watched on as Clare stayed out on the field for 40 minutes, relishing the win with their supporters. Yes, it was a momentous performance and victory but this was only a round-robin match. Looking at it through the lens of a manager, I would have been anxious to get them inside and not give away anything that might fuel the opposition.

So is Sunday role reversal in terms of motivation for their third meeting of 2023? I think it is. I feel Limerick will relish the opportunity to take Clare on again, an opportunity that was highly unlikely heading into the final round of games.

Clare need silverware and should have the capacity for another right rattle after a three-week break. But the performance levels of the Green Machine are rising and in their own stadium I fancy them to edge it, especially in the likely absence of Conor Cleary. Hopefully it’s a contest that matches the intensity and skill of last year’s final.

IRONICALLY, when Clare met Limerick in that Saturday night round-robin, the top game in Leinster on the Sunday was Galway’s visit to Nowlan Park. I was not on duty so took in the action as an observer as I expected that game would show us the best of what Leinster has to offer.

I left the stadium underwhelmed and had the feeling both were playing their cards close to their chests. The game lacked any real intensity, there were no savage hits or powerplays that brought the crowd to their feet. And it sort of petered out to a draw without either team finding any sort of flow.

Galway had the better start and their use of the puckout was much cleaner. There was a clear plan to work the ball from deep to their shooters. Kilkenny struggled when they went short and were getting turned over. But one thing you can say for Derek Lyng, he seems to have maintained that perennial Kilkenny habit of hanging in there in a game when they are not playing well.

What Kilkenny also possess is one of the best forwards in the game in Eoin Cody. He scored six points from play that day. He has the midas touch given the right supply of ball. A classic stickman, I watched him closely and on one occasion in the first half he switched hands on the hurley before firing over.

In fairness, when Kilkenny eventually got ahead, it was Galway who then recovered from an unlikely position with Daithí Burke and Padraic Mannion leading the charge and rising stars Liam Collins and Declan McLoughlin rescuing a draw. Henry was gone down the tunnel like a rocket and I would guess he was glad to get out of there with a point.

Doubts over both sides lingered onto the final round in Leinster. For the second year in a row, Kilkenny failed to turn over Wexford while Dublin totally dominated Galway for long periods and were 12 ahead at one stage.

Far from being clean on the puckouts, Galway were self-destructing to the point where they couldn’t win their own and Dublin could pick holes in them when Sean Brennan had the ball. They will need to get this right on Sunday from the off.

Leinster was well behind Munster in terms of ferocity and quality and right now it’s difficult to see either finalist get to the level required to take the ultimate prize. But to me only Sunday’s winner has any chance. For that reason it is a massive match and Galway’s need is arguably greater. After a no-show in the Leinster final last year, I am expecting a big performance. Henry has committed massively to this group over the last two years and it’s time they repaid him with a performance. That would afford them time to recharge the batteries and build up for two more big ones which I feel is the only route that gives them a shot.

Adrian Mullen appears to be out, which will be a massive loss for Kilkenny, plus there must be doubts around Mikey Butler and Martin Keoghan after the last day. I don’t think they have the strength in depth to deal with those setbacks, though you can be guaranteed they will fight on their backs to retain their title. But it’s Limerick and Galway for me and I expect Clare and Tipp to make up the semi-final pairings in early July.