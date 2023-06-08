Review into Donegal GAA finds 14 'high risk' findings

The review of Donegal’s talent academy, finance and governance structures has revealed 14 “high risk” findings.

Defined as areas “which represents a significant weakness in the current control environment, financial management or governance and required immediate action by management”, the high risks comprise over half of the observations/recommendations in document compiled by a joint Ulster GAA/national GAA committee is a chastening one for the county board.

Club secretaries recently received the report after the report body met with the county committee on Tuesday.

Donegal were discovered to have breached a rule by issuing their 2022 financial statements the day of county convention last December. Accounts must be issued to club secretaries and the outgoing county committee at least a week before convention.

A code of confidentiality was also contravened when details of a December meeting appeared in a national newspaper, while a conflict of interest was confirmed as members of the county committee were confirmed to be employed or consultants of the body.

A risk of unauthorised payments was detected by the bank mandate not being updated and the online bank system only allowing for single authorised payments. The report also found that some payments did not have sufficient back-up to support them, while there was a lack of regular financial reporting and monthly financial management procedures.

There was a lack of evidence that a finance committee had been established as is also required by GAA rule with no written procedure for the use of a credit card and no receipts for expenses incurred.

Accounts were found not to be audited to current financial standards, while there was a reliance on the auditor in preparing the previous accounts.

As regards the academy, not all coaches and personnel had completed safeguarding training or been Garda vetted and there was a reminder that there are minimum coaching qualifications required for coaches to fill positions.

Appointing an interim lead coach by a temporary lead group featuring Ulster and national GAA figures is recommended – former academy head Karl Lacey, whose high-profile exit prompted the report, has yet to be replaced since stepping down in early February – and a review of the post-primary schools structure and development is called for.

A rebrand of the talent academy is stressed as well.

It is proposed Donegal appoint a head of operations with an interim position appointed from Ulster GAA/Croke Park for the time being.

In 2022, €382,592 was spent on under-age teams in Donegal, €205,775 of that figure on U14 to U16 teams development alone.

The report also reads: “A bank account, external to County Committee operations, had been set up in June 2022 in the name of ‘Friends of Donegal Youth Academy’. There were no transactions in the bank account. However, approval had been sought from members of the County Management Committee in July 2022 for a GoFundMe page.

“The page called ‘Friends of Donegal GAA Academy’ was opened with the intentions of raising funds for the 2023 Academy season. It has been confirmed that a cheque was made out to a member of the Academy set-up for €250 for a night out for the Academy personnel.

“There has been speculation that other funding had been gathered but these claims have not been substantiated by supporting evidence. All GAA activities should be governed and controlled by Donegal GAA County Committee who appoint the Management Committee to manage the affairs of the GAA in Donegal, including finance.”

Donegal GAA rely heavily on current Commercial partnerships, Club levies and Central GAA/Ulster GAA grants to fund the operations of the County Committee There have been no significant fundraising initiatives since December 2020 which has affected the county’s ability to fund its commitments.” A rebrand of the Club Donegal is also recommended.

The report was compiled by Ulster GAA chairperson Ciarán McLaughlin, who also headed up the committee, Shane Flanagan (GAA director of games development), Michelle McAleer (GAA head of internal audit), Jack Cooney (GAA national player development lead), Seamus Kenny (GAA national participation and programmes manager) and Roger Keenan (Ulster GAA coaching development manager).