'I don't ever remember Teddy letting us down' - former teammates pay tribute

Ger Fitzgerald and Teddy Mc were shortly due another coffee get-together.

This pair of old Cork teammates had gotten into the habit of meeting every six to eight weeks for a cuppa and a catch-up.

Like any coffee club, they had their one or two usual meeting spots. The pair never strayed too far beyond Glanmire for their brew.

Friendships formed in a county dressing–room as twenty-something year-olds can often fade in the years and decades after. This particular friendship bucked that trend and instead travelled in the other direction. This friendship swelled and strengthened when Ger Fitz and Teddy handed back the red shirts they wore with such distinction in the 1980s and 90s.

Teddy joined Fitzgerald as a Cork hurling selector under Gerald McCarthy in late 2008. And when Fitzgerald was appointed Cork U21 manager the following year, he had Teddy with him on the sideline.

“We became pretty good friends as time passed on,” said Ger when paying tribute to his departed comrade. “We were involved in various backroom teams and spending more time together really and having time to chat.

“I met him in the middle of April for a coffee, which would have been a regular enough thing, maybe every six or eight weeks. There’d be a quick phone call, 'are you free', 'yeah', and we'd meet.”

Cork hurling featured heavily in their conversations. But the menu wasn’t exclusive to sport.

“A bit of life in general, as well. We had a few health challenges between us, so we'd chat about that. Over the years, we'd have met for a beer, but since covid, it was all coffees and teas and chat.

“He was a good friend. And a very sound fella.”

Another Midleton forward from Cork’s 1986 and 1990 All-Ireland winning hurling teams, Kevin Hennessy, spoke of a man who always had your back.

“He helped me one year. I was told by a trainer to get my weight down to a certain level. Teddy called me as we left training. He had a rubber suit. You'll sweat when you get it on, don't run with it, was the advice. It did the trick.”

Unrivalled temperament, added Hennessy.

“I don't ever remember Teddy letting us down. All in all, he was an exceptional person and player. I am so terribly sorry that he has passed away.”

Fitzgerald and Hennessy first came across Teddy as youngsters during East Cork games between Midleton and Sars. John Considine has known him since their national school days at Brooklodge in Glanmire.

Considine is the older of the pair, although it never felt like that.

“I was playing a year above him, but he was years ahead of me,” said Considine of his Sars and Cork teammate.

“I tried to narrow that gap on the grounds that if I could narrow it, given how good Teddy was, I might be able to make it to inter-county level.

“Even though he was a year behind me, he was a role model as to what could be achieved at county level. He didn't see himself as that, but we did. There is so much stuff I wouldn't have had without him. I owe him so much.”

Considine can only laugh when recalling one incident from their time with Sars.

“It was county championship in 97, he jumped into a ball that I thought was mine. We both missed it anyway.

“We were arguing out at midfield as the ball was making its way in towards our goal. ‘Teddy, that was my ball’, I told him. And he turns around and says, ‘you wouldn't have got it anyway'.

“He could have been right, I’m not saying he was wrong. The point being that you wouldn't have had anybody else next to you. You wanted Teddy beside you.”

And if Teddy could hear the sadness now in Considine’s voice, the latter knows exactly the response he’d get.

“He’d say, ‘ah would you cop yourself on’.” Ger Fitz, Kevin Hennessy, and John Considine were Cork hurling men. Teddy Mac was a dual jewel. So too was Denis Walsh.

Both in 1990 and in the years after, Teddy consistently argued how wrong it was that Walsh didn’t receive an All-Ireland football medal, to go along with his hurling celtic cross from that double-winning campaign, because he wasn’t one of the 21 players togged on the afternoon of the football final.

The GAA rule at the time was that only the playing panel from the day of the final received medals.

“When you think of the devastation of the news on Monday night when we learned of his passing, and you think of other tragedies that happened, what happened with myself losing out on the double in 1990, while at the time it felt like the end of world, in hindsight it was only a minor thing,” Walsh began.

“But he was so gracious to include me in that, and that is why we got on so well over the years right up to the last time I met him only a couple of weeks ago. I respected that he did that. He was very decent that way. Very loyal.

“To this moment, I’d be hugely appreciative of the support he gave me in that because while it was only sport at the time, it wasn’t that easy to accept. His humility around it made it easier for me, personally.” Walsh’s voice breaks slightly.

“It is difficult for us to accept [his passing], not to mind his family and how they are feeling.”

All four men offered their condolences to Teddy’s wife, Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead.