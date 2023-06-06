'It is the finest stadium in the province' - Cork GAA chairman takes umbrage at Munster final snub

Cork county board chairman Marc Sheehan has taken umbrage with the negative discourse that surrounded Páirc Uí Chaoimh when it emerged as the frontrunner to host this Sunday’s Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to stage the game until Clare made an 11th-hour request for Munster Council to consider TUS Gaelic Grounds as an alternative. The Ennis Road ground was subsequently confirmed as the venue for this weekend’s decider.

“It is the finest stadium in the province,” Sheehan said of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “Some of the discourse, some of the narrative, and some of the negativity around our facilities here, which seemed to come into play in terms of the hosting or the not hosting of the Munster senior hurling final, was most disappointing.

“We have no greater or no lesser amount of access or egress problems than any other stadium that would put through 40,000 or 45,000 people on any given afternoon or evening.

“We have the full support of the statutory authorities here in Cork to host the games. We are well able to do it. We do it well and we do it with a smile in terms of our stewards and event control team, and the facilities and the experience that we provide to patrons who come to a packed out Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a significant game in the Munster championship or All-Ireland series.

“We are very proud of our stadium, and we will continue always to promote our stadium and to promote all the many, many positives that it has. It is very much part of what we are. We look forward to hosting significant games well into the future and hosting them well.”

A number of delegates offered their support for Sheehan’s comments. Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan added that Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to host an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final in early July.