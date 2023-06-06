Peter Canavan: Mickey Harte will ‘relish’ prospect of facing Kerry

Peter Canavan believes Mickey Harte will ‘relish’ the prospect of taking on Kerry in the final game of the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 series.

Louth are set to take on Kerry in Portlaoise for the neutral venue tie at 2pm on June 18. Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, Peter Canavan said his former manager Harte has managed their recovery from a heavy Leinster final defeat expertly.

Dublin beat Harte’s outfit 5-21 to 0-15 in Croke Park.

“I think they needed a lift after the Leinster final and the manner of their defeat. That was a hard one to take. They did get a response against Cork, didn’t play as well as they can but I thought in glimpses Sunday they were very good again.

"They were very structured and very defensive in terms of flooding players back. Their fitness levels, for the goal and the end of the game, if you watch it again, I think they had seven or eight players inside the Mayo 21. They were bombing forward at pace.”

He continued: “They are going to have to play that way against Kerry. This isn’t a secret. They can’t play any other way. They’ve got Downey, Mulroy, Grimes. Serious kickers who don’t need to be close to goal to kick the ball over the bar.”

Harte managed Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles during an 18-year tenure and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Kerry, beating them in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final as well as the All-Ireland finals of 2005 and 2008. Jack O’Connor was in charge of the Kingdom for the 2005 decider.

Kerry’s future is still uncertain. They are not yet safe and still have an outside chance of finishing first. However, their priority will be overcoming Louth to secure second place and a home preliminary quarter-final.

“He’ll relish the prospect of taking them on,” Canavan said.

“That is for certain. I think the Louth camp will be a good place to be. He will have them hopping. Him and Horse (Gavin) Devlin, it is a great position for them to be in. You heard the players speak after the game; this is where they want to be. Yes, they were disappointed at losing but they have to back it up. Now they have an opportunity against the All-Ireland champions to try and back it up. It is a very difficult assignment, there is no point saying otherwise, but they will relish the prospect of that one.”