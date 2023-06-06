Kerry fail in bid to get MFC venue changed from Nowlan Park to Thurles

Kerry have failed in a bid to have the venue for Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-final changed.

The game against Kildare was fixed for 3pm at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny as part of a double header with Cork against Dublin.

Kerry were unhappy with the venue as some of their players would have to travel over four hours to get there.

Kerry County Board chairman Patrick O'Sullivan said Kerry had put in the request as the venue didn't make sense 'geographically'

"This was fixed the Wednesday before (the provincial finals). Geographically it doesn't work out for us. There's an overnight involved in it.

"We've done this already with the colleges this year. St Brendan's had to go to Tuam to play a Sligo school.

"We had to go to Galway. We had to go to Mayo with the senior team. We went up on the days and it doesn't work that way. So there's an extra cost on it. These are young fellas and we're bringing them up.

"At the end of the day it's all about playing football after.” Thurles was mooted as a potential alternative venue and O'Sullivan felt that would have made more sense.

"Geographically it makes a lot of sense. If Munster are playing Leinster teams with Cork and Kerry coming out of Munster, then Dublin and Kildare coming to Thurles is not a big ask. It's geographically close enough for everyone.

"Some of our players will have over four hours to travel (to Kilkenny).

"If we have to play there (Nowlan Park) we'll play there. But at the end of the day it's not favourable.

"It doesn't make any sense from our point of view. We have to plan for a weekend, we have to plan trying to get rooms. The match is too big of a match to not approach it in the right manner.

"Everybody deserves a fair crack of the whip at this age. And there's nothing against Kildare, nothing against Dublin, nothing against Kilkenny or the venue. Kilkenny is a fine venue.

"But it doesn't fit in geographically."