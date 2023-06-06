Kerry fail in bid to get MFC venue changed from Nowlan Park to Thurles

Kerry have failed in a bid to have the venue for Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-final against Kildare changed
Kerry fail in bid to get MFC venue changed from Nowlan Park to Thurles

NO CHANGE: Kerry have failed in their bid to get the venue changed from Nowlan Park to Thurles for Saturday's MFC quarter-final against Kildare. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 16:21
TJ Galvin

Kerry have failed in a bid to have the venue for Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-final changed.

The game against Kildare was fixed for 3pm at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny as part of a double header with Cork against Dublin.

Kerry were unhappy with the venue as some of their players would have to travel over four hours to get there.

Kerry County Board chairman Patrick O'Sullivan said Kerry had put in the request as the venue didn't make sense 'geographically'

"This was fixed the Wednesday before (the provincial finals). Geographically it doesn't work out for us. There's an overnight involved in it.

"We've done this already with the colleges this year. St Brendan's had to go to Tuam to play a Sligo school.

"We had to go to Galway. We had to go to Mayo with the senior team. We went up on the days and it doesn't work that way. So there's an extra cost on it. These are young fellas and we're bringing them up.

"At the end of the day it's all about playing football after.” Thurles was mooted as a potential alternative venue and O'Sullivan felt that would have made more sense.

"Geographically it makes a lot of sense. If Munster are playing Leinster teams with Cork and Kerry coming out of Munster, then Dublin and Kildare coming to Thurles is not a big ask. It's geographically close enough for everyone.

"Some of our players will have over four hours to travel (to Kilkenny).

"If we have to play there (Nowlan Park) we'll play there. But at the end of the day it's not favourable.

"It doesn't make any sense from our point of view. We have to plan for a weekend, we have to plan trying to get rooms. The match is too big of a match to not approach it in the right manner.

"Everybody deserves a fair crack of the whip at this age. And there's nothing against Kildare, nothing against Dublin, nothing against Kilkenny or the venue. Kilkenny is a fine venue.

"But it doesn't fit in geographically."

More in this section

Daithi Lohan with Ben Cunningham 15/5/2023 Playing senior the ultimate goal for Cork U20 star Ben Cunningham
Ronan Wallace and Cillian McDaid 3/6/2023 Cillian McDaid happy to play where Galway's need is greatest
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Ones to watch: Three Cork U20s who could make the step up to senior
<p>NEW ROLE: Since 2020, former Limerick captain Donal O’Grady has been a selector for John Kiely but has been fulfilling one of the maor camán roles this year. File pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Selectors and coaches being delisted to act as water carriers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd